The Mexican Grand Prix will be the fifth to last race of what is turning out to be an intense and exciting 2021 season. The fight for the drivers championship between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has been neck to neck, with neither driver letting up throughout the year. Red Bull is also catching up with Mercedes in the constructors while the fight for third place between Ferrari and McLaren is definitely one to watch out for.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO