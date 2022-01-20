ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Famous actors from Maryland

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

OMDb

Famous actors from Maryland

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Maryland from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

You may also like: Famous actresses from Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TQNSV_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Penn Badgley

- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (11/1/1986)
- Known for:
--- Seth Bregman in "Margin Call" (2011)
--- Woodchuck Todd in "Easy A" (2010)
--- Michael Harding in "The Stepfather" (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EU7n2_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Utkarsh Ambudkar

- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (12/8/1983)
- Known for:
--- Jern in "Brittany Runs a Marathon" (2019)
--- Rin in "Blindspotting" (2018)
--- Mouser in "Free Guy" (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXnQD_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Daniel Stern

- Born: Bethesda, Maryland (8/28/1957)
- Known for:
--- Phil Berquist in "City Slickers" (1991)
--- Marv in "Home Alone" (1990)
--- Marv in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" (1992)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wsi5H_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Lance Reddick

- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (6/7/1962)
- Known for:
--- Hotel Manager in "John Wick" (2014)
--- Charon in "John Wick: Chapter 2" (2017)
--- General Caulfield in "White House Down" (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TDVhe_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Dwight Schultz

- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (11/24/1947)
- Known for:
--- Lt. Barclay in "Star Trek: First Contact" (1996)
--- German Doctor #1 in "The A-Team" (2010)
--- Wilhelm 'Deathshead' Strasse in "Wolfenstein: The New Order" (2014)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kIvNT_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Thomas Jane

- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (2/22/1969)
- Known for:
--- Todd Parker in "Boogie Nights" (1997)
--- Carter Blake in "Deep Blue Sea" (1999)
--- Pvt. Ash in "The Thin Red Line" (1998)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hkOtX_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Brendan Hines

- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (12/28/1976)
- Known for:
--- Superian in "The Tick" (2016-2019)
--- Eli Loker in "Lie to Me" (2009-2011)
--- Gideon Wallace in "Scandal" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PHR56_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Sean Murray

- Born: Bethesda, Maryland (11/15/1977)
- Known for:
--- Thackery in "Hocus Pocus" (1993)
--- Timothy McGee in "NCIS" (2003-2021)
--- Zane Grey Hart in "Harts of the West" (1993-1994)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39OPpp_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Brandon Scott Jones

- Born: Bel Air, Maryland (6/6/1984)
- Known for:
--- Donny in "Isn't It Romantic" (2019)
--- John Wheaton in "The Good Place" (2019-2020)
--- Glen in "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34wMNw_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Shawn Hatosy

- Born: Frederick, Maryland (12/29/1975)
- Known for:
--- Andrew 'Pope' Cody in "Animal Kingdom" (2016-2022)
--- Detective Sammy Bryant in "Southland" (2009-2013)
--- Elvis Schmidt in "Alpha Dog" (2006)

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zW03c_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Johnathon Schaech

- Born: Edgewood, Maryland (9/10/1969)
- Known for:
--- Jonah Hex in "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" (2016-2018)
--- Sean Walker in "Ray Donovan" (2013)
--- Richard Fenton in "Prom Night" (2008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45jsow_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Elden Henson

- Born: Rockville, Maryland (8/30/1977)
- Known for:
--- Foggy Nelson in "Daredevil" (2015-2018)
--- Pnub in "Idle Hands" (1999)
--- Lenny in "The Butterfly Effect" (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sTH5n_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Richard Schiff

- Born: Bethesda, Maryland (5/27/1955)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Emil Hamilton in "Man of Steel" (2013)
--- Eddie Carr in "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" (1997)
--- Toby Ziegler in "The West Wing" (1999-2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FPF2I_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Kevin Chamberlin

- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (11/25/1963)
- Known for:
--- Frank the Bouncer in "Road to Perdition" (2002)
--- Dr. Monty Lemon in "Modern Family" (2015)
--- Frank in "Grace and Frankie" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o08Qs_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

André De Shields

- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (1/12/1946)
- Known for:
--- Teddy Dolson in "Extreme Measures" (1996)
--- Sunday' Legend #2 in "tick, tick...BOOM!" (2021)
--- The Wiz in "The Wiz" (1983)

You may also like: A suspicious death spotlights police violence: A major civil rights moment in Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ejR3_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Eddie Deezen

- Born: Cumberland, Maryland (3/6/1957)
- Known for:
--- Malvin in "WarGames" (1983)
--- Know-It-All in "The Polar Express" (2004)
--- Eugene in "Grease" (1978)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3da7ho_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

John Astin

- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (3/30/1930)
- Known for:
--- The Judge in "The Frighteners" (1996)
--- Gomez Addams in "The Addams Family" (1964-1966)
--- Professor Gangreen in "Return of the Killer Tomatoes!" (1988)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KJlhD_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

James Ransone

- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (6/2/1979)
- Known for:
--- Eddie Kaspbrak in "It Chapter Two" (2019)
--- Deputy in "Sinister" (2012)
--- Ex-Deputy So & So in "Sinister 2" (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fY0nH_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Josh Charles

- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (9/15/1971)
- Known for:
--- Knox Overstreet in "Dead Poets Society" (1989)
--- Detective Fowler in "Four Brothers" (2005)
--- T.J. McCabe in "S.W.A.T." (2003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pT8mU_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Alexis Denisof

- Born: Salisbury, Maryland (2/25/1966)
- Known for:
--- The Other in "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014)
--- The Other in "The Avengers" (2012)
--- Wesley Wyndam-Pryce in "Angel" (1999-2004)

You may also like: Highest-rated golf courses in Maryland, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JjmUU_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

John Glover

- Born: Salisbury, Maryland (8/7/1944)
- Known for:
--- Brice Cummings in "Scrooged" (1988)
--- Daniel Clamp in "Gremlins 2: The New Batch" (1990)
--- Phil in "Payback" (1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I6IQ6_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Michael Ealy

- Born: Silver Spring, Maryland (8/3/1973)
- Known for:
--- Ricky Nash in "Barbershop" (2002)
--- Jake Attica in "Takers" (2010)
--- Dominic in "Think Like a Man" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZwhWQ_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Chase Stokes

- Born: Annapolis, Maryland (9/16/1992)
- Known for:
--- John B in "Outer Banks" (2020-2021)
--- Reed in "Stranger Things" (2016)
--- Martin in "Dr. Bird's Advice for Sad Poets" (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CRL3A_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

David Hasselhoff

- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (7/17/1952)
- Known for:
--- Mitch Buchannon in "Baywatch" (1989-2001)
--- Michael Knight in "Knight Rider" (1982-1986)
--- David Hasselhoff in "Piranha 3DD" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VxZSu_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Mark Rolston

- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (12/7/1956)
- Known for:
--- Bogs Diamond in "The Shawshank Redemption" (1994)
--- Private Drake in "Aliens" (1986)
--- Agent Russ in "Rush Hour" (1998)

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JgLwd_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Kevin Kilner

- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (5/3/1958)
- Known for:
--- Ed Portman in "Raising Helen" (2004)
--- Austin's Dad in "A Cinderella Story" (2004)
--- Jack Pruitt in "Home Alone 3" (1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tBHw9_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Divine

- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (10/19/1945)
- Died: 3/7/1988
- Known for:
--- Edna Turnblad in "Hairspray" (1988)
--- Divine in "Pink Flamingos" (1972)
--- Dawn Davenport in "Female Trouble" (1974)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qny0_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Jessie T. Usher

- Born: Maryland (2/29/1992)
- Known for:
--- A-Train in "The Boys" (2019-2022)
--- JJ Shaft in "Shaft" (2019)
--- Adam in "Dangerous Lies" (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wo38z_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Charles S. Dutton

- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (1/30/1951)
- Known for:
--- Dillon in "Alien 3" (1992)
--- Dr. Douglas Grey in "Gothika" (2003)
--- Sheriff Ozzie Walls in "A Time to Kill" (1996)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JrQDN_0crAAQqM00
Jemal Countess // Getty Images

Michael Cerveris

- Born: Bethesda, Maryland (11/6/1960)
- Known for:
--- Mr. Tiny in "Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant" (2009)
--- Frank in "The Mexican" (2001)
--- Jebedia Loven in "Stake Land" (2010)

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MIVai_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Hans Conried

- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (4/15/1917)
- Died: 1/5/1982
- Known for:
--- Captain Hook in "Peter Pan" (1953)
--- Dr. Terwilliker in "The 5, 000 Fingers of Dr. T." (1953)
--- The Grinch in "Halloween Is Grinch Night" (1977)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=231mgz_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Robert Hays

- Born: Bethesda, Maryland (7/24/1947)
- Known for:
--- Ted Striker in "Airplane!" (1980)
--- Ted Striker in "Airplane II: The Sequel" (1982)
--- Blaine Riker in "Superhero Movie" (2008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CKfM8_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Ryan Pinkston

- Born: Silver Spring, Maryland (2/8/1988)
- Known for:
--- Field Agent in "Punk'd" (2003)
--- Drew in "Will & Grace" (2018-2019)
--- Arnold in "Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over" (2003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47o2JR_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Lewis Black

- Born: Silver Spring, Maryland (8/30/1948)
- Known for:
--- Anger in "Inside Out" (2015)
--- Ben Lewis in "Accepted" (2006)
--- Eddie Langston in "Man of the Year" (2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13dxHQ_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

John Patrick Amedori

- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (4/20/1987)
- Known for:
--- Gabe Mitchell in "Dear White People" (2017-2021)
--- Jamie Brady in "Hindsight" (2015)
--- Pete in "The Vatican Tapes" (2015)

You may also like: States where people in Maryland are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uvsHl_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Dale Midkiff

- Born: Chance, Maryland (7/1/1959)
- Known for:
--- Louis Creed in "Pet Sematary" (1989)
--- Clark Davis in "Love Comes Softly" (2003)
--- Darien Lambert in "Time Trax" (1993-1994)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lTyAa_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Bart the Bear

- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (1/10/1977)
- Died: 5/10/2000
- Known for:
--- The Bear in "The Edge" (1997)
--- The Bald-Headed Bear in "The Great Outdoors" (1988)
--- The Kodiak Bear in "The Bear" (1988)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xn8Aq_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Judah Friedlander

- Born: Gaithersburg, Maryland (3/16/1969)
- Known for:
--- Beer Guy in "Feast" (2005)
--- Frank Rossitano in "30 Rock" (2006-2013)
--- Toby Radloff in "American Splendor" (2003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33TznW_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Jameson Parker

- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (11/18/1947)
- Known for:
--- Brian Marsh in "Prince of Darkness" (1987)
--- A.J. Simon in "Simon & Simon" (1981-1989)
--- Dave Buchanon in "Jackals" (1986)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xTlSz_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Eric Edelstein

- Born: Patuxent River, Maryland (4/23/1977)
- Known for:
--- Paddock Supervisor in "Jurassic World" (2015)
--- Mr. Tonucci in "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day" (2014)
--- Big Justin in "Green Room" (2015)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0seC24_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Geoffrey Blake

- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (8/20/1962)
- Known for:
--- Wesley in "Forrest Gump" (1994)
--- Fisher in "Contact" (1997)
--- Kenny O'Donnell in "Godfather of Harlem" (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05OIJu_0crAAQqM00
OMDb

Nicholas Pryor

- Born: Baltimore, Maryland (1/28/1935)
- Known for:
--- Charles Warren in "Damien: Omen II" (1978)
--- Joel's Father in "Risky Business" (1983)
--- Senator Delich in "Collateral Damage" (2002)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Maryland Woman Disappears From C&O Canal Trail

The US Park Police are searching for a Maryland woman missing since Thursday. Sibylle Zitko, 54, went missing from the Lock 7 area of the C&O Canal in Cabin John, on Thursday, Jan. 6. Zitko had last been seen in Bethesda around 6 a.m. that day, authorities said. Detectives are...
MARYLAND STATE
NJ.com

23-year-old college student from N.J. killed in Maryland shooting

A college student from New Jersey was shot and killed early Tuesday in Maryland, police and school officials said. Ikemefuna Justin Eguh, a 23-year-old senior majoring in exercise science at Towson University, was found dead outside on the unit block of West Susquehanna Avenue in downtown Towson around 2 a.m., according to the Baltimore County Police Department.
TOWSON, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Snow Could Impact Parts Of The State Sunday Night Into Monday Morning

Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Snow could impact areas West and North of Baltimore starting Sunday night and continuing into Monday morning. First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara says Western Maryland near Washington and Frederick counties could see snow staring to fall around 6p.m. tonight before moving East. These snow showers will be very hit or miss as they move across the region. Snow accumulation is difficult to tell but most of the impacted areas could see a dusting to an inch of snowfall, while the far Western reaches of the state could see 2-4 inches. As of now this doesn’t appear that this will impact the Monday morning commute in the Baltimore area but highways West of our region including I-70, I-81 and I-68 could see some slippery conditions. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team will continuing to monitor the snow showers and will provide updates as they become available. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook  
BALTIMORE, MD
WRBL News 3

Famous actresses from Georgia

(STACKER) – Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Wyoming News

Maryland

Maryland’s workers’ compensation coverage applies to all employers with at least one employee and can be obtained through the state-administered fund. The following exemptions apply: Farms with fewer than three full-time workers or an annual payroll for full-time employees that is less than $15,000. Agricultural office workers, the owner-operators of tractor trailers, and independent contractors working on farms are also exempt. Employers that do not provide insurance shall face a fine of not more than $10,000. Sole proprietors are excused from the mandate.
MARYLAND STATE
98online.com

Medical helicopter transporting infant from Maryland crashes outside Philadelphia

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what caused a medical helicopter carrying a baby and three other people to crash Tuesday outside Philadelphia. WBAL-TV 11 News has learned that the helicopter originated from the Rider Jet Center at Hagerstown Regional Airport and crashed around 1 p.m. in Upper Darby Township, Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy