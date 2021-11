After a strong opening period of play, the Bucks crumbled in the final quarters of play, paving the way for a 113-98 victory for the visiting New York Knicks. The three point ball was on fire for Milwaukee to start this one off. In the first 12 minutes of play, they’d go 8-of-16 from the perimeter, being led by Grayson Allen. He torched the Knicks for 14 points in the period — which included four threes. The strong shooting effort catapulted the Bucks to a large double-digit advantage for much of the quarter. They’d end the first holding a 38-19 advantage.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO