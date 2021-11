Jordan Love earned the first start of his NFL career on November 7 after Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. He had his two biggest cheerleaders supporting him in the stands—his mom and his girlfriend. The Internet reacted to the Packers setting the quarterback’s family up in the nosebleed seats for his debut, but they are also curious about who Jordan Love’s girlfriend is. Ronika Stone has had her fair share of exposure to the NFL world. Not only was she born into the league, but she also has an athletic background that makes her an incredible support to Love as he kick-starts his career. We reveal that background of Jordan Love’s girlfriend in Ronika Stone’s wiki.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO