Apple’s sales in India took off in fiscal 2021 thanks to the nascent, but increasing adoption of 5G smartphones. Apple recorded sharp jumps in revenue and earnings. Its top line shot up 29% year over year to $83.4 billion and earnings soared 62% to $1.24 per share on the back of robust demand for its products. The global chip shortage and COVID-19-driven manufacturing restrictions kept Apple from delivering stronger numbers, but they couldn’t prevent the company from registering terrific growth in the world’s second-largest smartphone market: India.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO