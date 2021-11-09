CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Album Review: Zuzu - Queensway Tunnel

By Lina Molloholli
gigwise.com
 4 days ago

With a lifetime’s worth of memories and solely armed with her guitar, Zuzu’s debut album is one that brings a refreshing and much needed honesty to today’s music scene. Liverpool’s breakthrough sweetheart has been making quite a name for herself in the past few years, touring across the country alongside The...

www.gigwise.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Whitesnake’s David Coverdale: ‘I wrote ‘Here I Go Again’ rat-arsed on white port and 7 Up’

David Coverdale wanted to retire from touring last year, when he was 69. The flamboyant Whitesnake frontman, blessed with the voice of a golden god and the innuendo-laden sense of humour of a naughty schoolboy, has instead been forced by the pandemic to reschedule his band’s last stand until next spring. “It’s unbelievable to me that I’m still working and active at 70,” he tells me, his rich, sonorous tones singing down the line from Hook City, his home studio on the outskirts of Reno, about 20 minutes from Lake Tahoe. “Reno-by-Sea!” he announces theatrically, then, “He wishes!” He’s in...
MUSIC
Variety

Jack White to Release Two New Albums in 2022: ‘Fear of the Dawn’ and ‘Entering Heaven Alive’

Jack White has announced the upcoming release of two new albums next year —his first new full-length collections in over four years. “Fear of the Dawn” will arrive on April 8 and “Entering Heaven Alive” will follow on July 22. White has also unveiled the video for his latest song “Taking Me Back,” which you can see below.   Further details on the albums — apart from vinyl-release information, which isn’t surprising from White, a notorious vinyl obsessive — were scant, although the titles and cover artwork are certainly glooming and reflect a theme of mortality. In addition to the standard black vinyl version...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Adele Details ‘Six-Hour Therapy Sessions’ With Producer While Writing ’30’

Adele candidly explained the stories behind her highly anticipated fourth album 30 in the December cover story for Rolling Stone. Her first album in six years will be released on Nov. 19. In the new interview, the Grammy and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter revealed that much of the album is an open letter to her son Angelo, specifically so that he has a better understanding of who his mother was during the period of her life that surrounded her separation from her husband Simon Konecki. She began writing in early 2019, as her marriage was dissolving, and finished the bulk of the album...
CELEBRITIES
theyoungfolks.com

“Juno” Album Review: Remi Wolf’s debut album is unpredictable and vibrant

Remi Wolf’s debut album is an explosion of color, and I don’t just mean the music videos. Listening to Juno is like being in an arcade room, jumping excitedly from one machine to another, simply having to try them all. You might have heard Wolf’s music before, in the TikTok version of Photo ID. This song was peppy and catchy, something you’d find yourself humming without realising it. And her debut album, Juno, truly exceeds the expectations this song set up.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zuzu Queensway Tunnel#Scouse#Sci Fi#Pai
stereoboard.com

Ed Sheeran - = (Album Review)

Ed Sheeran’s affable persona is somewhat misleading once the singer-songwriter gets down to brass tacks about the business of music. Rarely have we seen a musician so attuned to the shifting, streaming-optimised tastes of consumers, and equally it is unusual to see one so comfortable swimming in waters populated by industry sharks.
MUSIC
The Independent

Review: Ballads predominate on ABBA’s comeback album

“Voyage,” ABBA (Capitol Records)A bouncy, synthy beat bridges the decades and brings ABBA into the present.“You look bewildered,” Agnetha Fältskog sings above the retro rhythm, “and you wonder why I’m here today.”Well, yes.ABBA is back with its first album since 1981. While skeptics might ask why, the four Scandinavian septuagenarians decided why not, and “Voyage” does nothing to tarnish their legacy as global hitmakers.The highlight, “Just a Notion,” comes midway through the 10-song set. A backbeat kicks in, followed by saxophones. The singers leap to a higher register, and pounding piano chords help the arrangement bloom. Sugar rush!Alas, that brisk...
MUSIC
kjhk.org

A Beginner’s Mind | Album Review

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine’s A Beginner’s Mind doesn’t give as much of a dispirited blow as some of Stevens’ past works, but the results are an astonishingly atmospheric yet rich listening experience. Stevens has released nine solo studio albums and many collaborative albums with other musicians, but this...
MUSIC
eriereader.com

Album Reviews: Smilo & the Ghost // Fingers Crossed & Godspeed

Tyler Smilo, always the prolific songwriter, continues to grow and mature seemingly from album to album. On the second full-length album from his folk outfit Smilo & the Ghost, Fingers Crossed & Godspeed mines some of the catchiest moments in the talented artist's career, with all the heart and passion that fans have come to expect. For this album, Smilo's voice, in particular, seems more natural and free of affectations, abandoning some of the warbling howls that he used to gravitate towards. Here we see Smilo at his most vocally pure. The songs here are also some of his most lovable. This is because of — not in spite of — their heartfelt emotionality. There's the sober ruminations of "Whiskey Speaks," leading into the passionate pleas of "Hideaway King," both early standout tracks. From the uptempo, dust-stomping frenzy of "Hollar Below," to the gang-vocals and biographical examination of "Ohio," there's not a wasted track amidst these 11. Backed by expert musicians Adam McKillip, Jassen Wilber, and Dominick DeCecco, Smilo & the Ghost have found the perfect balance. Be sure to check out the band's album release party on Nov. 13 at Altered State Distillery.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
stereoboard.com

Abba - Voyage (Album Review)

For the Abba aficionados out there, news of a ninth album a full 40 years after their previous release will likely have brought joy, and a little trepidation. While the Swedish band’s catalogue of singles is jammed with solid gold, era-defining hits, their albums were often poor, with cringey ditties languishing among the treasure, stinking the place out with twee arrangements and dubious storylines. ‘Voyage’ is no different.
MUSIC
thequakercampus.org

Summer is Back for the Winter: Butterfly Paradise Album Review

It has been three years since Jessica Domingo released an album, so I’m more than thrilled to have access to the music that Butterfly Paradise provides. The best way to describe Domingo’s songs is ‘ASMR, but make it musical;’ her voice, lyrics, and beats are all extremely soothing; I have been falling asleep to it for the past couple weeks.
MUSIC
theconcordian.org

Album review: The Shackletons give an amazing debut record

Pure anticipation and excitement led up to this release. In 2019 I found a simple five-track EP in the CD section of the Chaska Goodwill. At the time I had no idea what pure gold I had picked up. The humble record I saved from the shelves was The Shackletons’ first lengthy release titled “The Horizon Lines EP.” Two years later, we have been graced with a full length, thirty-one-minute, twenty-one-second bottle of lightning.
ROCK MUSIC
Daily Nebraskan

REVIEW: ‘Voyage’ album sounds disjointed, unlike ABBA

ABBA’s latest album “Voyage” came out on Nov. 5, nearly 40 years after their last studio album. Though ABBA fans around the world waited for this release with bated breath, I fear they’ll be disappointed by how unrecognizable most of the record is. The Swedish pop supergroup is iconic for...
MUSIC
yourchoiceway.com

Radiohead - Kid A Mnesia Music Album Reviews

At the turn of the century, Radiohead released two albums that forever altered their identity. Now, Kid A and Amnesiac are reissued as a pair, along with whatever worthy B-sides, alternate versions, and outtakes they can find. Kid A and Amnesiac, released eight months apart, have always had a big...
MUSIC
gigwise.com

The latest This Feeling Alive tour has been announced!

The UK's premiere indie firestarters This Feeling have announced their 2021 winter Alive tour. Featuring four of the bands who took Isle of Wight Festival by storm this summer, Coco and the Lost, The Chase, The Lilacs and Serotones. After yet another premium year of letting us in on the...
MUSIC
Variety

Rising Star Holly Humberstone Talks New EP, U.S. Tour, and Becoming Famous in Lockdown

Holly Humberstone is a nearly 22-year-old British singer-songwriter who has become one of what I guess we can call “pandemic babies” — artists who have seen their careers rise almost entirely during the Covid-19 lockdown. After dropping several songs online, in 2019 she posted in BBC Music’s “Introducing” page and was almost immediately booked for the network’s stage at the massive Glastonbury festival, which ended up being one of her first-ever gigs. She played a series of small solo gigs and then a European tour opening for Lewis Capaldi just before the pandemic — during which she played to 12,000 people...
MUSIC
Variety

Courtney Barnett Proves Patience Is a Virtue on ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’: Album Review

It’s fitting that Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett opens her third album by staring out the window. Backed by an easygoing guitar strum and a simple drum machine pattern, “Rae Street,” the new record’s first single, blends humor and pathos with a laidback optimism as she details a lazy day spent gazing at the suburban humanity of her immediate neighborhood. Be it her thoughts on a passing garbage truck or Barnett’s depiction of a frazzled mother attempting to corral rambunctious children, the track is a strong reminder of her ability to make the mundane feel profound. Digging into the chorus of “Rae...
MUSIC
Variety

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s ‘Evening With Silk Sonic’ Is a Luscious Blast of ’70s Soul: Album Review

It might have a core of ultra-rich high-calorie cheese, but the throwback song is a very specific and carefully calibrated art form. It must evoke and transcend the era it’s reviving in an affectionate or hilarious fashion (or both); it has to be a great song as well as a nostalgia trip for those who remember, and a vicarious saunter through a previous decade for those who don’t. Equally, the timing has to be right: You don’t want to bring back something that doesn’t feel particularly fresh or relevant at that moment (the standard 20-year nostalgia cycle is a reliable benchmark,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders says new album is ‘pretty much’ ready

Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders has given an exciting update on the status of their next album.Fans have been eagerly awaiting news on the their seventh record, which will be their first since 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.Speculation of a new album release in 2022 was strongly hinted following the apparent confirmation that the group, led by Alex Turner, had been recording new music at a venue in Suffolk.Now, Helders has confirmed that the album will most likely be released in 2022, telling Rick Edwards on BBC’s Drumathon: “I think by the time we get everything together it’ll...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Beatles Work Out ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’ and George Ribs Paul in New ‘Get Back’ Clip

The Beatles work through an early version of “I’ve Got a Feeling” in the first full clip from Peter Jackson’s upcoming documentary, The Beatles: Get Back.  Though the clip lasts just over a minute, it offers a fascinating glimpse into one aspect of the group’s creative process. Paul McCartney leads the rest of the band through a rough version of the track, ad-libbing lyrics and calling out chord changes, while George Harrison tinkers with guitar licks and John Lennon throws out some other melody options. The best part of the clip, however, comes at the very end. As the camera captures Lennon...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy