E-commerce platform Rosie has appointed Merrick Rosner as its first chief revenue officer, effective Nov. 16. Earlier this year, Rosie completed a $10 million round of Series A funding, enabling the team to introduce new tools to enhance the shopper and retailer experience; launch new products to provide a seamless omnichannel journey for shoppers at home, in-store or on the go; further invest in monetization opportunities to increase retailer profitability; and recruit the talent to accelerate product development.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO