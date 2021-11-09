Red & Black COVID-19 survey results by the numbers

Employees who report receiving strong support from their employers are less likely to leave their jobs. Here’s what that means for HR leaders. When employers stepped up to provide essential support during COVID-19, it made a positive difference, according to research from consulting firm Mercer. Employees who say they received good support—like varied benefits, virtual healthcare and mental health help—from their employers are much less likely to view their personal experience of the pandemic as mostly or entirely negative compared to those who received little or no support—25% vs. 49%. And nearly half (45%) of those workers who report receiving good support say they are less likely to leave their job as a result, according to Mercer’s 2021 Health on Demand report, which surveyed 14,000 employees.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO