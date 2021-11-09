CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Red & Black COVID-19 survey results by the numbers

Red and Black
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sept. 20, The Red & Black launched a survey for students, faculty and...

www.redandblack.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfornow.com

Covid 19 Risk Dial Rises In The Face Of Higher Case Numbers

Lincoln, NE (November 2, 2021) Health Director Pat Lopez is clearly anxious to get started on vaccinating children in the Lincoln area against Covid-19. It will add more than 20,000 to the ranks of those who have received the shots, and further boost the community’s immunity to the virus, according to Lopez. The Centers for Disease Control is expected to approve the shots for those 5 to 11 years of age shortly.
LINCOLN, NE
trinityjournal.com

State posts latest COVID-19 numbers

On Tuesday,the California Department of Public Health released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state’s pandemic response. The most up to date data is available on the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard. Cases. ► California has 4,671,147 confirmed cases to date. ► Today’s average case count is 5,039 (average...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Red and Black

Divided feelings: Red & Black survey reveals thoughts on COVID-19 safety, mandates

On Sept. 20, The Red & Black launched a survey for students, faculty and staff at the University of Georgia that gathered data on vaccination status and thoughts on vaccination and mask policies on campus. The results showed a high vaccination rate among respondents and mixed feelings about campus COVID-19 policies. A data breakdown of the responses can be found here.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
messenger-news.com

COVID-19 Case Numbers Continue Slow Down

EAST TEXAS – In an Oct. 28 report by NBC News, it was stated, “The number of new Covid-19 cases in the United States has dropped by nearly a quarter in the last two weeks, further signaling a downward trend in the country’s fourth wave of the pandemic. The country has averaged about 70,000 new cases per day from Oct. 14 to Oct. 27, a decrease of 22 percent from the two weeks prior. The number of Covid-related deaths also dropped during that time by about 14 percent.”
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
WNYT

Vermont reports record number of COVID-19 cases

Vermont is reporting a record number of new cases of COVID-19. Health officials say 487 people tested positive across the Green Mountain State Tuesday. That is the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic. More than 90% of Vermonters over the age of 12 have received at least...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The University Of Georgia#The Red Black
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 survey: Lockdowns are socially and emotionally challenging, but children are resilient

Children in Aotearoa New Zealand have displayed strength in the face of adversity according to the world's largest survey looking at the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on children's health, wellbeing and education. The survey, conducted by this country's largest longitudinal study Growing Up in New Zealand, was carried out during Covid-19 restrictions in May 2020, in conjunction with the Ministry of Social Development and the Ministry of Education.
KIDS
KING 5

Majority of Washington residents surveyed believe the COVID-19 vaccine is safe

WASHINGTON, USA — Nearly three-quarters of Washingtonians believe the Coronavirus vaccine is safe in a new statewide poll released Thursday by KING5. SurveyUSA polled 650 adults across the state and asked how they felt about the vaccine. Of those surveyed, 40 percent said they believe the vaccine was definitely safe, and another 34 percent said it was probably safe. Nineteen percent said they felt it was probably, or definitely unsafe.
WASHINGTON STATE
Red and Black

OPINION: Study locations need expansion post-pandemic

This is the first semester that University of Georgia study spaces are fully operational since the COVID-19 pandemic, and there is an emerging stumbling block. Students are having trouble finding spaces where they are comfortable studying while continuing to social distance. UGA’s two main study locations, the Main Library and...
COLLEGES
cbslocal.com

COVID-19 Numbers Continue To Drop At Florida Hospitals

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The numbers of Florida hospital patients and intensive-care unit patients with COVID-19 continue to drop. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Friday that showed 2,139 inpatients at Florida hospitals had COVID-19, continuing a steady decrease over the past two months. For example, hospitals...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wfxb.com

Number of Covid-19 Cases, Hospitalizations and Deaths Down in the U.S.

According to data, rates of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have declined significantly in the U.S. since the Delta variant’s peak in September. Experts however are warning that it’s not time to feel comfortable about the country’s position with cases still relatively high, many children ineligible for the vaccine and colder weather expected in the upcoming months. During a White House briefing on Wednesday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said “we are now heading in the right direction but with cases still high, we must remain vigilant heading into the colder, drier winter months.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
lindenlink.com

Lindenwood’s confirmed COVID-19 case numbers

Lindenwood is keeping track of the positive COVID-19 cases on campus, as well as students who are quarantining due to exhibiting symptoms or being in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Lindenwood currently has a total of 9 active COVID-19 cases. A total of 6 students...
COLLEGES
yourpickenscounty.com

County’s COVID-19 numbers improving

COLUMBIA — Pickens County has seen some improvement in the battle against COVID-19 this week, according to. the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), with falling case numbers and only five reported deaths this week. According to DHEC, there were four confirmed deaths and one probable death...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
KIVI-TV

COVID-19 case numbers decreasing in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — The South Central Public Health District's most recent COVID-19 risk level assessment shows the Magic Valley is experiencing a downward trend in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. But officials also want to reiterate this does not mean we're out of the woods just yet. “We’re not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hrexecutive.com

Number of the day: COVID-19 support and retention

Employees who report receiving strong support from their employers are less likely to leave their jobs. Here’s what that means for HR leaders. When employers stepped up to provide essential support during COVID-19, it made a positive difference, according to research from consulting firm Mercer. Employees who say they received good support—like varied benefits, virtual healthcare and mental health help—from their employers are much less likely to view their personal experience of the pandemic as mostly or entirely negative compared to those who received little or no support—25% vs. 49%. And nearly half (45%) of those workers who report receiving good support say they are less likely to leave their job as a result, according to Mercer’s 2021 Health on Demand report, which surveyed 14,000 employees.
MENTAL HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Georgia Has Received So Far

It has now been 47 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of November 9, the U.S. has sent 536,665,505 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 163.5% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
GEORGIA STATE
gettysburgian.com

Infographic: Greek Life Survey Results

This infographic originally appeared on page 7 of the November 1, 2021 edition of The Gettysburgian’s magazine. Phoebe Doscher ’22 is the Editor-in-Chief of The Gettysburgian. She formerly worked as Magazine Editor, News Editor, Assistant News Editor, Staff Writer, and Copyeditor. She is an English with a Writing Concentration and Theatre Arts double major. On campus, she is an intern for Gettysburg’s Communications & Marketing Office, the president of the Owl & Nightingale Players, and the News Director for WZBT, serving as the co-host of The Gettysburgian’s podcast On Target.
GETTYSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy