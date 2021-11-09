Nilüfer Yanya announces new album ‘PAINLESS,’ shares new song “stabilise”

New York's Age of Apocalypse teamed with Pain of Truth earlier this year for one of 2021's most-loved hardcore splits, and now they've announced a new album, Grim Wisdom, produced by former Nails/current Twitching Tongues member Taylor Young (Regional Justice Center, Drain, Section H8, etc) and due January 21 via Closed Casket Activities (pre-order). The first single is "The Patriot," and like on the Pain of Truth split and last year's The Way did, it finds Age of Apocalypse combining bone-crushing metallic riffage, hardcore energy, and melodic vocals that toe the line between '90s alt-metal and barked hardcore (some definite Life of Agony vibes). It's promising stuff, as you can hear for yourself below.

