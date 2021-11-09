CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nilüfer Yanya announces new album ‘PAINLESS,’ shares new song “stabilise”

By Andrew Sacher
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK artist Nilüfer Yanya will follow her 2019 debut album Miss Universe with her sophomore album PAINLESS on March 4 via ATO (pre-order). First single "stabilise" is out now, and it finds Nilüfer taking her sound in a propulsive math rock-ish direction...

