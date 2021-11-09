Tom Brady responds to Aaron Rodgers: ‘Far be it from me to tell anyone what to put in their body’

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady is very careful with his body, perhaps more meticulous than anyone in the NFL. Heck, it's a main reason why he's still playing at age 44.

And like the rest of his Buccaneers teammates, he got the COVID-19 vaccine.

Another star NFL quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, made headlines last week when it was learned he tested positive for the virus and is unvaccinated. Since testing positive, Rodgers went on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss his situation and lost sponsors because of what he said.

Appearing on his Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray , Brady didn't want to discuss Rodgers' situation.

“I’m not commenting on Aaron Rodgers’ personal situation,” he said. “Far be it for me to tell anyone what to put in their body. But by the way, The TB12 Method is available in paperback wherever nutritional books are sold and I’ll leave it at that.”

Gray asked if that was a prepared statement?

“Nope, just thought about it and obviously that’s how I feel and that’s all I’m going to say," Brady responded.

Also on the podcast, Brady made it clear he's not in favor of the 17th game being added this season. He said it's “pointless” and a “terrible decision.”

“I would love to see a stronger union so we can negotiate something that’s more fair and what’s really right for the owners, the coaches and the players because all three groups need different things,” he said. “And if you’re going to ask for more, then you better provide more. But that hasn’t been the way negotiations have gone.”

Brady and his Buccaneers are coming off their bye and will take on Washington this week.

Comments / 8

Brandon 42
3d ago

His refusal to condemn another player for making a decision thatiterally and scientifically ONLY affects that specific player reminds us why he is the GOAT

Reply
7
Ronald Pelletier
3d ago

smart man that Brady, it's really none of his business and he knows it. Take care of your own business.

Reply
6
