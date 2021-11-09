CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Manning Family Signs Sports Betting Partnership With Caesars

By Eben Novy-Williams
Sportico
Sportico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ff0vZ_0crA8Zoq00

The Manning family has signed a multiyear partnership with Caesars Sportsbook to become ambassadors for the company’s growing sports gambling business.

Archie Manning and his three sons—Cooper and former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli—will appear in Caesars ads and promos for the company’s sportsbook. They’ll also participate in member experiences through the Caesars rewards programs, one of the critical ways legacy casino companies are differentiating themselves from upstart online competitors.

Caesars Entertainment (Nasdaq: CZR ) is already a partner on Archie Manning’s sports bar in New Orleans, adjacent to its Harrah’s casino. That preexisting relationship made this betting deal a “natural fit,” according to Chris Holdren, co-president of Caesars Digital.

“The Mannings are the first family of football,” Holdren said in an interview. “In over a third of the NFL’s 102 seasons, a Manning has been a starting quarterback. They are the preeminent family, and we are a family-led company.”

Holdren declined to comment on the terms of the deals, but a group with the fame and reach of the Mannings won’t come cheap. It’s also unclear if the family is receiving only cash, or some sort of equity package similar to what PointsBet gave retired quarterback Drew Brees earlier this year.

As sports betting spreads across the country, the biggest operators are in a race to outspend each other on customer acquisition. That includes TV ads and deals with leagues and teams, but also partnerships with celebrities to endorse and enhance their product.

It’s become a lucrative post-career opportunity for former athletes of varying fame. Brees has a multiyear deal with PointsBet, and five-time Pro Bowl running back Marshawn Lynch works with BetMGM. Former pros like Rich Gannon (Parx Interactive), Mark Schlereth (BetRivers) and Nick Mangold (WynnBet) are also sportsbook ambassadors.

But few former NFL players have the reach and popularity of the Mannings. Archie played 13 NFL seasons, and Eli and Peyton, both first overall picks, won two Super Bowls each as two of the more prolific passers in NFL history. They’ve remained relevant since retiring as well, appearing in ad campaigns and hosting shows like Peyton’s Places and Eli’s Places . Cooper, the oldest brother, is currently in a national ad campaign with UberEats.

“We spent a lot of time talking about this opportunity and really doing our due diligence—on the industry, on Caesars, on our roles—before we made any decision,” Eli Manning said in an email. “The growth of sports betting over the past couple of years has been tremendous, and with it now integrated into every major sports league in some sense and partnered with many media outlets, it adds another layer of connection with fans. We are really looking forward to being part of that.”

Caesars works with leagues (like the NFL) and teams (like the Texans and Colts) primarily to gain access to their fans and season ticket holders, according to Holdren.

“With the Manning family we view it a little differently,” he said. “We’re looking forward to getting their advice as this business continues to grow. You won’t just see them in our advertising; our customers and Caesars Rewards members will have opportunities to interact with the Mannings, to meet them. There’s also going to be a heavy charity component.”

The Mannings are also particularly relevant in parts of the country that are critical to the Caesars business. In Mississippi, where Archie is from and Eli played in college, Caesars has multiple locations. The company also has casinos in Indiana (where Peyton played his first 14 NFL seasons), in Colorado (where Peyton played his final four years), in New Orleans (where the boys grew up) and in New Jersey (where Eli played his whole career).

Caesars is the country’s largest casino operator, following its $17.3 billion merger with Eldorado. Last year the company also agreed to purchase William Hill for roughly $3.7 billion, a deal that bolstered its online sports betting presence and its footprint in Nevada.

Caesars relaunched its sportsbook on Aug. 2, now offering sports gambling in 20 jurisdictions, 14 of which include mobile. It was also one of nine operators recommended Monday for a mobile gaming license in New York State. The company expects its nationwide sports betting business to be profitable by the 2023 football season.

“We’re laser-focused on scaling our digital business through aggressive customer acquisition during our first fall sports season,” Caesars COO Anthony Carano said in an earnings call last week.

Though Caesars also has a deal with ESPN, the popular Monday Night Football alternative broadcast anchored by Eli and Peyton will not be part of this agreement, Holdren said.

The deal also does not include Arch Manning, Cooper’s son, the next generation of Manning quarterbacks. Arch is the top rated football prospect in the high school class of 2023.

Comments / 1

Related
Sportico

Kroenke Pay Pivot Sparks NFL Owners Row in Rams Relocation Suit

With a trial against the city and county governments of St. Louis set for Jan. 10, 2022—in St. Louis—NFL owners appear uncharacteristically out of sync. According to a report by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke might not honor an indemnification agreement. The agreement, as described by ESPN, has required Kroenke to pay tens of millions of dollars in legal expenses incurred by the league and the 32 ownership groups. The Rams, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders signed the agreement as part of the Rams’ relocation six years ago. The development could signal the league’s vulnerability in...
NFL
Sportico

Rodgers’ COVID Status Disrupts ‘State Farm Bowl’ With Mahomes

Aaron Rodgers throws touchdowns seemingly with ease. But this week he’s throwing State Farm for a loop. The auto insurance company was poised to have Rodgers and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes—two of its most recognizable pitchmen—match up on Sunday night in what many have dubbed the “State Farm Bowl.” Those plans are now off the table, since the Green Bay Packers quarterback tested positive for coronavirus and will be out until at least next week per NFL COVID protocols. The turn of events comes at a bad time for State Farm. The company on Thursday launched a new scavenger hunt-like marketing...
NFL
Sportico

Witnesses Clamor for NFL Email Evidence as Gruden Mulls Lawsuit

During league meetings last week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell asserted the NFL would not release materials gathered by attorney Beth Wilkinson in the Washington Football Team sexual harassment investigation, explaining the league assured witness confidentiality and wanted to “protect those who came forward.”   But Goodell’s position has faced challenges from, among others, those who represent witnesses.    Attorney Lisa Banks, an attorney for 40 former WFT employees, told ESPN’s Outside the Lines that Goodell’s explanation is “disingenuous and false.”   While breaches of assurances could prompt witnesses to sue the NFL, Banks stressed that sharing investigatory information is not an all-or-nothing proposition—that some details...
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Had Brutally Honest Admission On Colin Kaepernick

Jon Gruden is no longer an NFL head coach, as he resigned from his position with the Las Vegas Raiders following his email scandal. The veteran NFL head coach made racist and homophobic comments, among others, in emails that were uncovered as part of the league’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Indiana State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
New York Post

No one saw this Tom Brady mistake coming: ‘Cost us the game’

The Saints had just taken the lead and yet it felt ominous. A 23-yard field goal by Brian Johnson put the Saints up 29-27 over the Buccaneers with 1:41 left in the game. But their aggressive play-calling inside the 10-yard line, two incomplete passes by Trevor Siemian and settling for a field goal left Tom Brady with plenty of time to add to his NFL legend.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Cooper Manning
Person
Marshawn Lynch
Person
Mark Schlereth
Person
Nick Mangold
Person
Drew Brees
Larry Brown Sports

Chris Simms shares troubling story about NFL referee Tony Corrente

NFL referee Tony Corrente has faced a lot of criticism this week for a taunting penalty he called in the Chicago Bears-Pittsburgh Steelers game on Monday night. Many people disagreed with the call, but the problem for others is that they felt Corrente had it out for the player he flagged. Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms is among those who believe that is what happened.
NFL
The Spun

Matt Rhule Announces Starting Quarterback For Sunday

The Carolina Panthers reunited with Cam Newton on Thursday, but their former franchise quarterback won’t be taking snaps this weekend. Instead it will be P.J. Walker getting the starting nod in place of Sam Darnold, who will miss the next 4-to-6 weeks after fracturing his scapula in Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots. Walker will be backed up by veteran Matt Barkley, who signed with the Panthers on Tuesday.
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#American Football#Caesars Sportsbook#Caesars Entertainment#Czr#Harrah#Caesars Digital
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

Shortly after the trade deadline passed on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a notable change to their quarterback room. They released veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. Peterman, a former fifth-round pick from Pitt, began his career with the Buffalo Bills. During his rookie season, he had 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deion Sanders News

Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed yet another game for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Aaron Rodgers News

For the Green Bay Packers fans wondering when star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to the team, wonder no longer. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Rodgers has been symptom-free following his positive test for COVID-19. As a result, he’ll be activated before Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
526
Followers
2K+
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy