CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Tell us: share your experiences of Covid boosters in the UK

By Guardian community team
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UPxxq_0crA8TWU00
A patient receives a Covid-19 vaccine booster at Birkenhead Medical Building in Birkenhead, Merseyside.

The government has announced that those eligible for a Covid booster will be able to book an appointment a month earlier than expected in England. Everyone over 50, those most at risk from Covid, those who live and work in care homes, frontline health and social care workers, as well as carers and those living with someone who is high risk are able to get a booster.

We’d like to hear from people who are eligible about their experiences. Will you have a booster once you are invited? Have you encountered any issues receiving an invitation or booking an appointment?

Share your experiences

You can get in touch by filling in the form below or contact us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions.

One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here and privacy policy here.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Share your reaction to the success of the HPV vaccine in the UK

The NHS vaccination programme to prevent cervical cancer has so far stopped tens of thousands of women from developing the disease and experiencing pre-cancerous changes to cells, a study has found. A study found that cervical cancer rates in women offered the vaccine between the ages of 12 and 13...
CANCER
BBC

Covid: Ten million boosters now given in UK but more needed - PM

It is vital that people get their "lifesaving" booster jabs to ensure protection through the winter, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said. So far more than 10 million people in the UK have had a top-up jab, which the PM said was "amazing". But about 30% of over-80s and 40%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Booster#Uk
pharmatimes.com

UK gov’t warns of Christmas COVID restrictions, push for booster vaccines

On Saturday a record 371,339 booster jabs were administered, but the government has warned that COVID restrictions may be implemented to combat waning resistance, and an 8% increase in weekly COVID related deaths. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said that restrictions may be avoided if “we all come together and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: UK to have an annual booster programme, experts suggest

Various studies have indicated the vaccine’s ability to protect our immune system against the damaging effects of the virus does decrease over time. This could explain why infection, death, and hospitalisation rates skyrocketed in the UK, despite the fact that a majority of adults are fully vaccinated. Deaths amongst the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kpopstarz.com

Wook Kim Shares His International Experience In Australia, the UK, Europe, and South Korea

Wook is a global marketing manager of Kreaon, where he leads strategy for the brand's global exposure and collaboration. He joined Kreaon exactly 1 year ago and built up the global marketing team into his new role last year, that was just happened well after coming back from the UK - I kept in touch with global influencers and artists who worked together in the UK and Europe.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Matt Hancock in talks over Covid book deal

Matt Hancock has been “approached” about writing a book about his experience as health secretary during the coronavirus pandemic, his spokesperson has confirmed, provoking anger from campaigners and the Labour party. The former minister, who stepped down in June after it was revealed he had broken Covid restrictions, had been...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theintell.com

Guest Opinion: COVID history and what it doesn't tell us

On March 1, 2020 two COVID deaths were reported in the United States. Since then, a total of 747,315 deaths (as of Nov. 2, 2021) have been reported and followed on a daily basis. If you look at a graph showing the daily deaths by day for this entire period, there are clearly three major peak periods with two “valleys” in between and we are currently in the beginning of the third such low point.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
The Guardian

‘I’ve never known it like this’ – the UK’s struggle to get the Christmas turkey to the table

These are not just turkeys, these are the “Rolls-Royce of turkeys”. Landowner Robert Wynn, Lord Newborough, is gazing out over the rolling hills and green fields of his organic farm of the Rhug Estate near Corwen in north Wales, where the birds lead a suitably luxurious life, eating organic oats, beans and peas and listening to classical music.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

50K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy