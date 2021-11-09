CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Newberry County shooting victims identified

By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KgYtc_0crA8Mad00

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner’s Office along with Newberry County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at 540 Wren Road, Newberry, on November 07, 2021.

The call was received by 911 Communications at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Upon arrival to the scene, deputies found two males deceased inside the home. SLED was called in to help process the crime scene of the suspicious deaths.

Coroner Laura Kneece identified R. Fabian Salas-Mejia, 30, and Constantino Sanchez, 23, of Newberry as the decedents in the incident. Autopsies have been scheduled for this week. At this time, Kneece has not determined the manner of death.

This incident remains under investigation of the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and Newberry Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone having information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 803-321-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Comments / 0

Related
Newberry Observer

Two charged in copper theft

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Two individuals have recently been arrested and charged with stealing copper wire from utility poles. The two are also charged with the theft of copper wire from a well pump from a church property. The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office received a call on October 17, 2021, from...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

City police provide Greg’s Groceries

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry Police Department has partnered with Serve and Connect (a nonprofit out of Columbia) to provide boxes of Greg’s Groceries to residents in need in the City of Newberry. Greg’s Groceries was created by Kassy Alia, the widow of Officer Greg Alia to help keep...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Two charged following NCSO investigation

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Sheriff Lee Foster recently announced the arrest of two individuals after a months-long narcotic investigation. Foster said tips and complaints from the community led to an investigation and a search warrant was executed on a residence in the Pine Hills Road community of Prosperity, resulting in seizing large amounts of drugs and a gun.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Washington charged with attempted murder

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Shakel Demarcuis Washington, 29, for attempted murder, breach of peace high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Washington was taken into custody on October 15, 2021, in New Jersey...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
Newberry County, SC
Crime & Safety
Newberry, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Newberry County, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

1K+
Followers
967
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy