CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Hallie Jackson Set to Debut New Streaming NBC News Program

By Brian Steinberg
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bpT7T_0crA7pUt00

Hallie Jackson will double the amount of time she spends anchoring each weekday, while dividing those duties between cable outlet MSNBC and the streaming hub NBC News Now.

Jackson, a senior Washington correspondent who has been with NBC News since 2014, will launch “Hallie Jackson Now,” a new hour-long program  on NBC News Now that starts Monday, November 15, at 5 p.m. eastern. “I’m a reporter at my core and we’re especially excited to showcase the incredible work that my friends and colleagues across the network are doing, and to pull back the curtain to show our audience what it’s really like to bring these stories to life,” Jackson said in a statement.

The program will be executive produced by Jill Billante, while Janelle Rodriguez is the NBC News senior vice president who is charge of the streaming outlet. Jackson anchors an hour on MSNBC at 3 p.m.

Jackson is among a group of NBC News staffers launching new streaming efforts as the TV-news industry works to court a generation of viewers who don’t tune into linear TV, and, in some cases, maintain a cable or satellite subscription. Tom Llamas, a popular anchor who recently joined NBC News from ABC News, in September launched “Top Story, ” a 7 p.m. counterpart to the traditional evening-news programs on linear TV.

Jackson’s new streaming program will kick off the outlet’s evening cycle, and present new reporting on the events of the day. And while she has in recent months been known for her Washington coverage, the new show will give her a chance to expand. NBC News says the program will “deliver a fast-paced broadcast with a high story count, to bring viewers the very latest on the top news of the day, as well as deep dives into stories from across the country and around the world.” The show will kick off with a first-person reported story on mental health that features a trip to a North Carolina “burnout camp.”  and will also examine at some very popular online influencers, with an important discovery: the digital figures aren’t human at all.

“Hallie Jackson Now” will also feature regular series like “The Original,” which boasts longer stories from Jackson and NBC News correspondents, as well as “The Backstory,” which will shine a light on what it takes to get stories ready for air.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

MSNBC Has Much to Juggle as Brian Williams, Rachel Maddow Take Next Steps

MSNBC die-hards tune in partially because they know what they can expect on most evenings: Rachel Maddow will do her 22 minutes of connecting-the-dots news-cycle analysis at 9 p.m., and Brian Williams will wrap up the day with a vast array of knowledgeable experts at 11. Starting next year, however, fans — and even the executives who run the place — can’t be sure what they’re going to get. Williams announced Tuesday that he will walk away from MSNBC and NBC News after a near three-decade run, while Maddow is negotiating over a new production deal that could result in a significant...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

NBC News Has Ambitious Streaming Plans For Election Night

Chuck Todd and Kristen Welker hope to learn a few things by anchoring an Election Night special in a year when there really isn’t supposed to be a special Election Night. Voters won’t decide on November 2 who wins the White House or whether Republicans or Democrats gain control of Congress, but Welker and Todd will lead coverage that evening which could prove to be a harbinger for programming to come: a two-hour streaming show, “Meet The Press: Election Night Special,” on NBC News Now that will examine the ins and outs of important gubernatorial, state-level and local mayoral elections. “We are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Variety

Fox News Surprise: ‘The Five’ Usurps Tucker Carlson as Most-Watched Show

The round-table show “The Five” has proven to be one of Fox News Channel’s most durable properties. And yet, after a decade on air, the late-afternoon program can still surprise even the most veteran executive at the Fox Corp. cable-news outlet. “The Five,” which these days relies largely on a trio of regulars and two rotating guests, outmaneuvered primetime colleagues like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity to become the most-watched show on the network  — and cable news — in October, according to data from Nielsen. “The Five,” led by Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino and Jesse Watters, captured an average of...
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

Katy Tur Is Returning to MSNBC on Nov. 15

MSNBC anchor Katy Tur announced on Twitter Thursday that she’ll be returning to her 2 p.m. show on Monday, Nov. 15. Tur has been on maternity leave since May. Her baby girl Eloise Judy Bear Dokoupil was born on May 13, and is the second child (and first girl) for Tur and CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil. Tur and Dokoupil, who married in October 2017, also have a 2-year-old son, Teddy. Dokoupil has two other kids from a previous marriage.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
SFGate

How Rachel Maddow, Robin Roberts and Other TV Anchors Are Pivoting to Compete in the Streaming Wars

The job of the modern TV-news anchor may have less to do with TV as information junkies get their fixes and facts from a wider array of media venues. The days of watching a popular anchor like Dan Rather solely on a broadcast program like venerable “CBS Evening News” are quickly fading. The rise of streaming video has created new opportunities for journalists and the venues they fill with content. With that in mind, Endeavor’s WME talent agency, one of the industry’s largest, is giving new thought to how to serve a wide array of clients that include ABC News’ Robin Roberts, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin.
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

Report: CBS Evening News May Make Anchor Change

The New York Post is reporting that Norah O’Donnell is “in danger of losing the top spot at CBS Evening News.”. The Post’s Alexandra Steigrad writes: “The 47-year-old news anchor—who muscled her way into the evening slot in 2019 as she fled a reportedly strained relationship with co-host Gayle King on CBS This Morning—now stands vulnerable to the network’s bean counters as her ratings have stayed stubbornly stuck in third place, according to sources close to the situation.”
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Brian Williams felt 'underappreciated' at MSNBC, talking to rival networks for TV comeback: report

MSNBC host Brian Williams announced this week that he will step away from his show by the end of the year, severing a 28-year relationship with NBC. After announcing his departure on Tuesday, MSNBC President Rashida Jones in an internal memo told staffers that Williams was departing the network in order to "spend time with his family." But a report published Wednesday by the New York Post suggests the 62-year-old anchor isn't ready to retire his on-camera role just yet, and has already begun informal discussions with rival networks.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Llamas
Person
Hallie Jackson
New York Post

Brian Williams knew his days of ‘top billing’ were over before NBC exit

Brian Williams quit MSNBC following the departure of his two biggest backers — and realizing his days of “top billing” were over. The longtime news anchor — whose career was tainted by his high-profile lying scandal — announced Tuesday night that he will leave NBC News after nearly three decades when his contract expires next month.
CELEBRITIES
AdWeek

Who Will Take Over for Rachel Maddow and Brian Williams? Here Are MSNBC’s Prime Internal Candidates

As we reported earlier this week, NBC News legend Brian Williams is leaving the network and MSNBC’s 11 p.m. hour at the end of the year. “We love Brian and we are so grateful for all of the incredible contributions that he’s made over the last few decades and we wish him the very, very best in this next chapter,” NBC News Group chairman Cesar Conde told Paley International Council Summit attendees on Tuesday. “But during those natural transitions, we have incredible opportunities that have opened up for the extraordinary deep bench of journalists that we have at the News Group.”
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc News Now#News Anchor#Msnbc#Linear Tv#Abc News
New York Post

Brian Williams talking to ABC, CNN about a TV comeback

Brian Williams “thinks he has one more swing at bat” in the TV business and is talking to a variety of networks — including ABC — which could cause big issues with their star anchors David Muir and George Stephanopoulos. Multiple TV insiders say that while Williams, 62 — who...
TV & VIDEOS
AL.com

Brian Williams announces exit from NBC News

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Williams, who remade his career as an MSNBC host after losing his job as NBC “Nightly News” anchor for making false claims about a wartime story, is leaving the network after 28 years. Williams said in a note to colleagues that “following much reflection,” he...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

What Happens at MSNBC After Brian Williams Exits? | Analysis

”No network position really, anymore, is Walter Cronkite sitting in the same chair for decades,“ one observer says. Brian Williams’ newly-announced departure from MSNBC may not be the “death of cable news” but it’s definitely not great news for MSNBC as cable news outlets face ongoing ratings declines, media experts told TheWrap.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
CBS News

Brian Williams leaving NBC News at the end of the year

Brian Williams, who remade his career as an MSNBC host after losing his job as NBC "Nightly News" anchor for making false claims about a wartime story, is leaving the network after 28 years. Williams said in a note to colleagues that "following much reflection," he had decided to exit...
CELEBRITIES
erienewsnow.com

As Brian Williams exits MSNBC, network brass have an intensifying talent problem

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. MSNBC has a talent problem on its hands. Brian Williams told network management on Tuesday that he is passing on their offer of a new contract. He is ending a 28-year relationship with NBC and becoming a free agent at the end of the year.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy