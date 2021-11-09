CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Trek: Prodigy Earns a Season 2 Renewal and Reveals Season 1's True Scope

By Diana Keng
TV Fanatic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing signals a network's confidence in a show than a renewal before the show's action has even hit its stride. The newest member of Paramount+'s Star Trek family, the animated, family-friendly Star Trek: Prodigy, has earned a second season only three weeks into its first season. Furthermore, they've shaken...

FanSided

Star Trek Prodigy pilot episode review: “Lost and Found”

“Lost and Found” gets Star Trek Prodigy off to a strong start. Are you an adult Star Trek fan wondering whether Star Trek Prodigy, the franchise’s first series primarily aimed at a younger audience, is worth your time? Judging from its pilot episode, “Lost and Found,” the answer is undeniably and inarguably, “Yes!”
Review – Star Trek Prodigy: Lost and Found s01e01-02

The third animated Star Trek series has now premiered and revealed a different take on things than any that have come before it. Undoubtedly, ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ is intended for a younger audience, but like most things, that doesn’t mean it needs to be dumbed down or dull. *Warning! Spoilers Ahead!*
ComicBook

Star Trek: Prodigy's Creators Hint at Chakotay's Role and Explain What It Means to Make All-Ages Star Trek

The first Star Trek series aimed at kids, Star Trek: Prodigy, debuted on Paramount+ this week, though that label may not tell the whole story of what Prodigy is about. After all, for 55 years, Star Trek has been a franchise that families have enjoyed together. Parents who watched The Original Series passed their appreciation on to children who grew up with The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and Voyager. Now those Star Trek lovers get to watch a new generation come aboard with Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and now, Prodigy. But Prodigy is meant to be a welcoming starting point for any Star Trek neophyte, regardless of age, as creators Kevin and Dan Hageman told ComicBook.com after the show's NYCC premiere earlier this month.
showbizjunkies.com

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Serves as Entry Point for Newcomers

Star Trek: Prodigy – the 10th series and the third animated series set in the 55-year-old science-fiction franchise – will serve as a gateway for Trek newbies, particularly children to whom it’s geared. “In the pilot, they start in the Delta Quadrant (a largely unexplored region of space). That was...
Michigan Daily

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ proves how shared experience brings us together

Released as part of the expanded Star Trek Universe, Paramount Plus’s new animated series “Star Trek: Prodigy” is completely different from its predecessors. The hour-long pilot introduces us to our core characters Dal (Brett Gray, “On My Block”), the only one who speaks English as a first language; Zero (Angus Imrie, “War of the Worlds”), a fugitive on the run; Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui, “Doug Unplugs”); Jankom Pog (Jason Mantzoukas, “Big Mouth”); and an alien version of a pet dog, Murf (Dee Bradley Baker, “The Patrick Star Show”). Deeper into the episode, we realize that this diverse group of species was taken from their homes and trapped on a distant mining asteroid with Tars Lamora, overseen by The Diviner (John Noble, “Home Invasion”) and his ruthless enforcer Drednok (Jimmi Simpson, “Night of the Animated Dead”), exploiting them in search of the famous U.S.S. Protostar starship. When Dal and Rok-Tahk accidentally stumble upon the ship, the group of misfits must learn to work together in order to escape The Diviner and begin a new journey through space.
trekmovie.com

Review: ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Sets Its Own Course In “Starstruck”

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1, Episode 3 – Debuted Thursday, November 4, 2021. With a solid follow-up to a strong series premiere, Star Trek: Prodigy set the stage for the show to come, featuring key dynamics within the characters and setting the baseline for their arcs for the season. WARNING:...
thehayride.com

REVIEW: ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Appeals To ‘Clone Wars’ Fans, Not Graybeard Trekkies

When it comes to the Star Trek universe’s newest offering, “Prodigy,” CNN surprisingly had the most prescient review so far:. Paramount has already sought to grow the “Star Trek” brand via animation with the comedy subtitled “Lower Decks,” but takes another stab that feels conspicuously like a “Star Wars Rebels” wannabe with “Star Trek: Prodigy.” Paramount+ obviously has ample shelf space, but this Nickelodeon series (where it will play later) doesn’t exactly blaze memorable trails.
ComicBook

Star Trek: Prodigy's Kate Mulgrew Talks Bringing Back Janeway for a New Generation

This week, Paramount+ debuted the first episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek's first-ever series aimed at younger viewers. The series introduces old and new Star Trek fans to a new cast of characters who take charge of the abandoned Starfleet vessel, the USS Protostar. But they're joined by a familiar face in Captain Kathyrn Janeway, voiced by Kate Mulgrew, who starred in Star Trek: Voyager. As the first female captain to lead a Star Trek series, Janeway has left an indelible mark on a new generation of women in leadership positions. Speaking to ComicBook.com after the Prodigy's premiere at New York Comic Con, Mulgrew reflected on how returning to the role affects Janeway's legacy.
TV Fanatic

Decider

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Just Aired One of the Best ‘Star Trek’ Fight Scenes, Ever

In the second episode of Paramount+’s animated Star Trek: Prodigy, titled “Starstruck”, the new crew of the USS Protostar hits their first snag as a crew in the form of a rapidly exploding star — and the inability of Brett Gray’s Dal to delegate responsibility, or listen to the helpful advice of Hologram Janeway (Kate Mulgrew). But the highlight of the episode? One of the best fight scenes in Star Trek history, thanks to a throwdown between Gwyn (Ella Purnell) and Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui).
CBS Chicago

Actors Brett Gray And Ella Purnell Excited To Join Star Trek Franchise In Star Trek: Prodigy On Paramount+; ‘It’s Really Cool To Watch’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Space, the final frontier. Words we’ve all become familiar with since Star Trek first aired on TV in 1966. Now a new animated series in the franchise is trying to boldly go where no Star Trek show has gone before. Star Trek: Prodigy is a fresh take and the very first entry aimed at a younger audience. It follows a motley crew of young aliens trying to navigate a greater galaxy in search for a better future. The story follows six young outcasts who know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of...
Den of Geek

How Star Trek: Prodigy Just Challenged Discovery Canon

This Star Trek: Prodigy article contains mild spoilers ahead for Season 1, Episode 2, “Starstruck.”. The last days of DISCO were erased. In the Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 finale, “Such Sweet Sorrow Part 2,” Pike, Spock, Number One — and even everyone’s favorite Section 31 fashion icon, Ash Tyler — all told Starfleet Command that the USS Discovery had been destroyed. On top of that, Spock doubled down by recommending to Starfleet that everything about Discovery become classified, which is why in the 32nd Century of DISCO Season 3, Admiral Vance, at first, is baffled that Burnham and company even exist. And yet, it seems that sometime in the 24th century, a hologram of Captain Janeway will love DISCO again. What’s going on?
tvseriesfinale.com

trekmovie.com

All Access Star Trek Digs Into Trek’s Film Future And ‘Prodigy’ Episode 103, “Starstruck”

Tony and Laurie start with a look at the future of Star Trek theatrical movies now that the new chief of Paramount, Brian Robbins, is talking about “multiple” Star Trek films. They celebrate all 13 Trek movies finally landing on Paramount+ (and lament the lack of a ‘Star Trek’ tab), then give a quick production update on Strange New Worlds season 2. They discuss the new docuseries The Center Seat and Tony’s interview with director-producer Brian Volk-Weiss, then give some updates on Prodigy, focusing on new information from the producers and writers.
