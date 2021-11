The music industry is dominated by scalpers who are looking for arbitrage opportunities to resell tickets. Although the phenomenon is not new, it has only become more apparent with the impact of the pandemic, making the market even more centralized than it had been previously. The sad reality is, now artists’ insiders, automated bots, partnerships with second-hand ticket retailers and those looking to make ticket resales their business have used these actions for their own personal gain. Unfortunately, many still do not recognize the impact this has on their favorite artists.

