As you prepare for NCIS season 19 episode 6 on CBS tonight, we’re thrilled to present a new Wilmer Valderrama sneak peek!. If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see courtesy of Wilmer himself a new preview into “False Start” that shows off more of Torres’ emotional side. In this, he makes it clear that he understands the struggle of a Navy athlete who is in mourning after the loss of a Commander. He wants the team out there searching for the killer, and he is wondering why in the world there isn’t more progress.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO