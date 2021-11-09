Suburban superintendent responds to uptick in school fights

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A suburban school district superintendent is responding to a rash of fights.

Dozens of fights have been reported at Proviso East and Proviso West high schools.

"You've seen the videos and you've heard about the fights that are happening in our schools. Now, let's talk about them," Supt. James Henderson acknowledged in a video posted to YouTube last week in response to a recent outbreak of fights at Proviso Township High Schools District 209.

“Yes, there have been fights in our buildings, that's no secret. And yes, some of those students have taken things that don't belong to them; even vandalized property inside our buildings. None of these things are acceptable and none of these things will be tolerated on our grounds."

Supt. Henderson said more than 70 percent of students involved in fights are freshmen and sophomores. He attributed the violence to the pandemic and the toll it's taken on students.

"We get it. Students have had a tough time over the past year and a half. Their whole worlds were turned upside down when the pandemic hit. They stared at a computer screen and did their very best to stay on top of it all. They did school work alone. They struggled through personal issues alone. They saw their parents struggle like they have never seen before...Even some of our best students struggled to cope with this new way of being. And now we are asking them to switch gears all over again. That's not easy. And instead of finding constructive ways to release their frustration, they are acting out in ways that disrupt our learning environment," Supt. Henderson said.

The district superintendent said there have already been 24 fights or disruptions at Proviso East and 15 fights or disruptions at Proviso West.

"Students have never had the chance to get acclimated to a high school learning environment, because of the pandemic. One of the students at my roundtable said it best: 'We essentially have high school students with the emotional maturity of seventh and eighth graders. They are using junior high school tactics to deal with and resolve their issues.' They are still trying to find their way," Supt. Henderson said.

To ensure students' safety, the district is partnering with several mental health care agencies and community groups.

Supt. Henderson said those who continue to fight could be placed in alternative learning environments, including night school.