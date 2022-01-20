OMDb

Famous actors from Illinois

Bill Murray

- Born: Wilmette, Illinois (9/21/1950)

- Known for:

--- Bob Harris in "Lost in Translation" (2003)

--- Herman Blume in "Rushmore" (1998)

--- Mr. Bishop in "Moonrise Kingdom" (2012)

Peter Sarsgaard

- Born: Belleville, Illinois (3/7/1971)

- Known for:

--- Charles 'Chuck' Lane in "Shattered Glass" (2003)

--- Mark in "Garden State" (2004)

--- Clyde Martin in "Kinsey" (2004)

Joey Morgan

- Born: Chicago, Illinois (6/15/1905)

- Died: 11/21/2021

- Known for:

--- Augie Foster in "Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse" (2015)

--- Topher in "Sierra Burgess Is a Loser" (2018)

--- Gordo in "Camp Manna" (2018)

Billy Zane

- Born: Chicago, Illinois (2/24/1966)

- Known for:

--- Cal Hockley in "Titanic" (1997)

--- The Phantom in "The Phantom" (1996)

--- Match in "Back to the Future Part II" (1989)

Robin Williams

- Born: Chicago, Illinois (7/21/1951)

- Died: 8/11/2014

- Known for:

--- Daniel Hillard in "Mrs. Doubtfire" (1993)

--- Adrian Cronauer in "Good Morning, Vietnam" (1987)

--- Sean in "Good Will Hunting" (1997)

Zach Gilford

- Born: Evanston, Illinois (1/14/1982)

- Known for:

--- Shane in "The Purge: Anarchy" (2014)

--- Matt Saracen in "Friday Night Lights" (2006-2011)

--- Maxwell McKinder in "The Last Winter" (2006)

Harrison Ford

- Born: Chicago, Illinois (7/13/1942)

- Known for:

--- Indy in "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark" (1981)

--- Dr. Richard Kimble in "The Fugitive" (1993)

--- John Book in "Witness" (1985)

Fisher Stevens

- Born: Chicago, Illinois (11/27/1963)

- Known for:

--- Ben Jabituya in "Short Circuit" (1986)

--- The Plague in "Hackers" (1995)

--- Iggy in "Super Mario Bros." (1993)

Justin Hartley

- Born: Galesburg, Illinois (1/29/1977)

- Known for:

--- Kevin Pearson in "This Is Us" (2016-2022)

--- Oliver Queen in "Smallville" (2006-2011)

--- Patrick Osbourne in "Revenge" (2013-2014)

Paul Adelstein

- Born: Chicago, Illinois (4/29/1969)

- Known for:

--- Wrigley in "Intolerable Cruelty" (2003)

--- Astronaut in "Land of the Lost" (2009)

--- Shelly Cohen in "Imposters" (2017-2018)

John Cusack

- Born: Evanston, Illinois (6/28/1966)

- Known for:

--- Martin Q. Blank in "Grosse Pointe Blank" (1997)

--- Rob Gordon in "High Fidelity" (2000)

--- Lloyd Dobler in "Say Anything" (1989)

Anthony Rapp

- Born: Joliet, Illinois (10/26/1971)

- Known for:

--- Mark Cohen in "Rent" (2005)

--- Tony in "Dazed and Confused" (1993)

--- Bender in "A Beautiful Mind" (2001)

Nick Offerman

- Born: Joliet, Illinois (6/26/1970)

- Known for:

--- Ron Swanson in "Parks and Recreation" (2009-2015)

--- Dick McDonald in "The Founder" (2016)

--- Karl Weathers in "Fargo" (2015)

Harry Lennix

- Born: Chicago, Illinois (11/16/1964)

- Known for:

--- General Swanwick in "Man of Steel" (2013)

--- Swanwick in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" (2016)

--- Joe Adams in "Ray" (2004)

Dan Byrd

- Born: Chicago, Illinois (11/20/1985)

- Known for:

--- Brandon in "Easy A" (2010)

--- Travis Cobb in "Cougar Town" (2009-2015)

--- Bobby in "The Hills Have Eyes" (2006)

Brian Doyle-Murray

- Born: Chicago, Illinois (10/31/1945)

- Known for:

--- Lou Loomis in "Caddyshack" (1980)

--- Noah Vanderhoff in "Wayne's World" (1992)

--- Frank Shirley in "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" (1989)

Bob Odenkirk

- Born: Naperville, Illinois (10/22/1962)

- Known for:

--- Jimmy McGill in "Better Call Saul" (2015-2022)

--- Hutch Mansell in "Nobody" (2021)

--- Ross Grant in "Nebraska" (2013)

Jake Johnson

- Born: Evanston, Illinois (5/28/1978)

- Known for:

--- Jeff in "Safety Not Guaranteed" (2012)

--- Nick Miller in "New Girl" (2011-2018)

--- Peter B. Parker in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (2018)

Michael Clarke Duncan

- Born: Chicago, Illinois (12/10/1957)

- Died: 9/3/2012

- Known for:

--- John Coffey in "The Green Mile" (1999)

--- Manute in "Sin City" (2005)

--- Bear in "Armageddon" (1998)

Richard Jenkins

- Born: DeKalb, Illinois (5/4/1947)

- Known for:

--- Giles in "The Shape of Water" (2017)

--- Walter in "The Visitor" (2007)

--- Dr. Robert Doback in "Step Brothers" (2008)

John Malkovich

- Born: Christopher, Illinois (12/9/1953)

- Known for:

--- John Horatio Malkovich in "Being John Malkovich" (1999)

--- Mitch Leary in "In the Line of Fire" (1993)

--- Vicomte de Valmont in "Dangerous Liaisons" (1988)

Daniel Sunjata

- Born: Evanston, Illinois (12/30/1971)

- Known for:

--- Ranger in "One for the Money" (2012)

--- Powers in "Gone" (2012)

--- Captain Jones in "The Dark Knight Rises" (2012)

Mandy Patinkin

- Born: Chicago, Illinois (11/30/1952)

- Known for:

--- Saul Berenson in "Homeland" (2011-2020)

--- Iñigo Montoya in "The Princess Bride" (1987)

--- 88 Keys in "Dick Tracy" (1990)

Gary Cole

- Born: Park Ridge, Illinois (9/20/1956)

- Known for:

--- Reese Bobby in "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" (2006)

--- Bill Owens in "One Hour Photo" (2002)

--- Cotton McKnight in "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" (2004)

Brett Gelman

- Born: Highland Park, Illinois (10/6/1976)

- Known for:

--- Hal in "The Other Guys" (2010)

--- T.V. Director in "A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas" (2011)

--- Isaac in "Lemon" (2017)

Ryan McPartlin

- Born: Chicago, Illinois (7/3/1975)

- Known for:

--- Devon 'Captain Awesome' Woodcomb in "Chuck" (2007-2012)

--- Patrick McKenna in "L.A.'s Finest" (2019-2020)

--- Matt Johnstone in "Hunter Killer" (2018)

Michael Peña

- Born: Chicago, Illinois (1/13/1976)

- Known for:

--- Paco Hernandez in "American Hustle" (2013)

--- Daniel in "Crash" (2004)

--- Mike Zavala in "End of Watch" (2012)

Chris Klein

- Born: Hinsdale, Illinois (3/14/1979)

- Known for:

--- Oz in "American Pie" (1999)

--- Paul Metzler in "Election" (1999)

--- 2nd Lt. Jack Geoghegan in "We Were Soldiers" (2002)

Colton Dunn

- Born: Normal, Illinois (6/30/1977)

- Known for:

--- Barbershop Man in "Key and Peele" (2012-2015)

--- Garrett in "Superstore" (2015-2021)

--- Vernon in "Hatchet II" (2010)

Adam Baldwin

- Born: Winnetka, Illinois (2/27/1962)

- Known for:

--- Jayne in "Serenity" (2005)

--- Major Mitchell in "Independence Day" (1996)

--- Animal Mother in "Full Metal Jacket" (1987)

William Petersen

- Born: Evanston, Illinois (2/21/1953)

- Known for:

--- Producer in "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2000-2015)

--- Will Graham in "Manhunter" (1986)

--- Agent Richard Chance in "To Live and Die in L.A." (1985)

Bruce Dern

- Born: Chicago, Illinois (6/4/1936)

- Known for:

--- Woody Grant in "Nebraska" (2013)

--- General Sandy Smithers in "The Hateful Eight" (2015)

--- Mark Rumsfield in "The 'Burbs" (1989)

Trevor Morgan

- Born: Chicago, Illinois (11/26/1986)

- Known for:

--- Rocky Merrick in "Mean Creek" (2004)

--- Tommy Tammisimo in "The Sixth Sense" (1999)

--- Nathan Martin in "The Patriot" (2000)

Bob Newhart

- Born: Oak Park, Illinois (9/5/1929)

- Known for:

--- Bernard in "The Rescuers" (1977)

--- Papa Elf in "Elf" (2003)

--- Dick Loudon in "Newhart" (1982-1990)

Michael Madsen

- Born: Chicago, Illinois (9/25/1957)

- Known for:

--- Joe Gage in "The Hateful Eight" (2015)

--- Budd in "Kill Bill: Vol. 1" (2003)

--- Preston Lennox in "Species" (1995)

Ethan Cutkosky

- Born: St. Charles, Illinois (8/19/1999)

- Known for:

--- Carl Gallagher in "Shameless" (2011-2021)

--- Barto in "The Unborn" (2009)

--- Neighborhood Boy in "Conviction" (2010)

Jonathan Sadowski

- Born: Chicago, Illinois (11/23/1979)

- Known for:

--- Paul in "Chernobyl Diaries" (2012)

--- Wade in "Friday the 13th" (2009)

--- Trey in "Live Free or Die Hard" (2007)

John C. Reilly

- Born: Chicago, Illinois (5/24/1965)

- Known for:

--- Amos Hart in "Chicago" (2002)

--- Corpsman Dey in "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014)

--- Oliver Hardy in "Stan & Ollie" (2018)

Fred Savage

- Born: Chicago, Illinois (7/9/1976)

- Known for:

--- Kevin Arnold in "The Wonder Years" (1988-1993)

--- The Grandson in "The Princess Bride" (1987)

--- Louis in "The Boy Who Could Fly" (1986)

Tom Berenger

- Born: Chicago, Illinois (5/31/1949)

- Known for:

--- Browning in "Inception" (2010)

--- Sgt. Barnes in "Platoon" (1986)

--- Sam in "The Big Chill" (1983)

D. Danny Warhol

- Born: Chicago, Illinois (12/13/1971)

- Known for:

--- Pizza Boy in "Home Alone" (1990)

--- Candy Warhol in "Holy Hollywood" (1999)

--- Pizza Boy in "Home Alone: Deleted Scenes" (2015)

Jim Belushi

- Born: Chicago, Illinois (6/15/1954)

- Known for:

--- Art Ridzik in "Red Heat" (1988)

--- Dooley in "K-9" (1989)

--- Patrick Martin in "Little Shop of Horrors" (1986)

John Francis Daley

- Born: Wheeling, Illinois (7/20/1985)

- Known for:

--- Lance Sweets in "Bones" (2007-2014)

--- Writer in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017)

--- Mitch in "Waiting..." (2005)

Thomas Lennon

- Born: Chicago, Illinois (8/9/1970)

- Known for:

--- Lieutenant Jim Dangle in "Reno 911!" (2003-2020)

--- Writer in "Night at the Museum" (2006)

--- Ned Gold in "17 Again" (2009)

Ike Barinholtz

- Born: Chicago, Illinois (2/18/1977)

- Known for:

--- Griggs in "Suicide Squad" (2016)

--- Wolf in "Disaster Movie" (2008)

--- Morgan Tookers in "The Mindy Project" (2012-2017)

Chris O'Donnell

- Born: Winnetka, Illinois (6/26/1970)

- Known for:

--- Robin in "Batman & Robin" (1997)

--- Charlie Simms in "Scent of a Woman" (1992)

--- D'Artagnan in "The Three Musketeers" (1993)

Gary Sinise

- Born: Blue Island, Illinois (3/17/1955)

- Known for:

--- Lieutenant Dan Taylor in "Forrest Gump" (1994)

--- Ken Mattingly in "Apollo 13" (1995)

--- George Milton in "Of Mice and Men" (1992)