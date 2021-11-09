CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House fire reported near Willamette Ave.

By Jordan Good
 4 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to reports of a house fire at 743 E. Willamette Ave. Tuesday morning.

Engine one arrived to the scene at around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials said the home was vacant at the time of the fire, and there are no injuries to report

The fire inspector is responding to the scene.

This story is developing.

2-alarm house fire reported in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters were called to a house fire that was reportedly engulfed in flames Thursday evening near S. Academy Boulevard. Emergency crews went to the house near the 3000 block of Pinnacle Drive. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, it was a two-alarm fire as of 6:20 p.m. According to The post 2-alarm house fire reported in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

One dead from homeless camp fire near Fountain Creek

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Update: The Pueblo Fire Department confirmed one person died following a fire at a homeless camp along Fountain Creek. At 4:07 p.m., PFD said there was a confirmed single fatality as a result of a fire in a homeless camp east of Dillon and 29th St. Pueblo Fire can confirm a The post One dead from homeless camp fire near Fountain Creek appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Boulder King Soopers planning to reopen, 50% employees returning following mass shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado is finalizing an opening date for its grocery store. In a press release, a spokesperson says 50% of the store's employees have committed to returning to this location once the doors reopen, following the mass shooting where ten people, including a Boulder police officer and The post Boulder King Soopers planning to reopen, 50% employees returning following mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
BOULDER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews called to fire near I-25 in north Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire burning near Interstate 25 in north Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon created a smoke plume visible from miles away. The Colorado Department of Transportation said the fire is between Briargate Parkway and Interquest Parkway near northbound I-25. Nearby travelers are urged to use caution. According to the U.S. Air The post Crews called to fire near I-25 in north Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Man identified in fatal Greccio Enfield Apartments fire on Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The man killed in the Greccio Enfield Apartments fire has been identified, according to El Paso County Coroner's Office. According to CSPD's press release, police have identified Ronald Turner, 66, was the man killed in the Greccio Enfield Apartments fire. Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) along with Colorado Springs Fire The post Man identified in fatal Greccio Enfield Apartments fire on Sunday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CPW rescues golden eagle hit by car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A golden eagle is on its way to a rehabilitation center after being hit by a car in eastern Colorado Springs. Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued the golden eagle after receiving a call Friday about a raptor being hit by a car. CPW says the golden eagle was dazed, bleeding, The post CPW rescues golden eagle hit by car in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

CSFD battle RV fire following explosion late Tuesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to an RV fire following an explosion late Tuesday night. At approximately 11:30 p.m., fire crews received a call about an RV explosion at 6125 Mark Dabling Blvd., according to fire officials. Engine 9 says the trailer was fully engulfed in flames. One person The post CSFD battle RV fire following explosion late Tuesday night appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Behavioral analyst charged for assaulting 9-year-old patient with autism has history of complaints

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The man facing charges after allegedly strangling a 9-year-old patient in August faced another abuse complaint roughly a year before the incident. Brian Schaffer's behavioral analyst license was censured in Arizona in 2020 after an incident where Schaffer was "observed conducting overly aggressive and restrictive behavior" with a four-year-old boy The post Behavioral analyst charged for assaulting 9-year-old patient with autism has history of complaints appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Student taken into custody for lighting flare in classroom at Sierra High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A student at Sierra High School was taken into custody after lighting a flare inside a classroom. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a fire alarm was activated at 8:10 a.m. Thursday. A School Resource Officer responded to the classroom where the smoke was reportedly coming from. Once in The post Student taken into custody for lighting flare in classroom at Sierra High School appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Family of homicide victim in Colorado Springs begging for answers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The family of a woman who was shot and killed by a motorcyclist after a road rage incident is looking for answers. Saturday, 32-year-old Jessica Maez was driving with her husband Matthew back from a family barbecue on Academy Boulevard. Matthew says they were cut off repeatedly by a man driving The post Family of homicide victim in Colorado Springs begging for answers appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Hiker shares warning after stepping on potential booby trap

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A man is warning hikers and cyclists to stay vigilant after he says he found several wooden planks with dozens of sharp nails hidden along a trail in Colorado Springs. Cameron Pflieger's mother, Anna, originally posted photos of the nails and described the scene in a post on Nextdoor, which The post Hiker shares warning after stepping on potential booby trap appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man pepper-sprayed by employee, arrested for attempted robbery spree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police say a 22-year-old man is facing several charges after trying to rob businesses last week in east Colorado Springs. According to a CSPD report, police got a tip that a man tried to rob five businesses last Friday. Then on Saturday, officers got a report that a The post Man pepper-sprayed by employee, arrested for attempted robbery spree appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fort Carson soldier without a home after losing $3,600 in rental rip off

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- When Spc. Jonathan Flores got word he was moving to Fort Carson, he and his wife applied to rent a home in a south Colorado Springs neighborhood. They were living in Georgia at the time and when they finally made the more than 24-hour drive to move here to The post Fort Carson soldier without a home after losing $3,600 in rental rip off appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fatal overnight house fire in Green Mountain Falls

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo. (KRDO)-- An overnight house fire in Cascade calls for both The Green Mountain Falls and Cascade Fire Departments to put it out. A first responder on scene said the first call for the fire came in at 3:44 Tuesday morning. By 5:30 officials confirmed the fire had been put out and The post Fatal overnight house fire in Green Mountain Falls appeared first on KRDO.
GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Winterfest craft and vendor fair in Colorado Springs Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Winterfest Craft and Vendor Fair is happening on Saturday, November 13th at 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road in Colorado Springs at the Norris Penrose Event Center. The event will be from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. You will be able to shop from over 100 local small businesses, finding The post Winterfest craft and vendor fair in Colorado Springs Saturday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

How $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill would be used in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- While the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is still waiting on a signature from President Joe Biden, we already have a pretty clear idea of how that money will impact Southern Colorado. The money that the state gets for highways and bridges will go right to the Colorado Department of Transportation's, $3.7 billion will The post How $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill would be used in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County health officials say people are reluctant to help with contact tracing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Health officials say they are finding it more difficult to contact trace for COVID-19 as fewer people are cooperating with health officials' efforts to trace the virus.  Dr. Robin Johnson - El Paso County’s Health Director - says those that do answer the phone to assist in The post El Paso County health officials say people are reluctant to help with contact tracing appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman shot, crashed into utility pole identified in Galley Road shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office have identified, Jessica Maez, 32, was shot and crashed a vehicle into a utility pole in the Galley Road shooting. According Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Maez's death is the 35th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs just this year. On Saturday, Nov. 6 at The post Woman shot, crashed into utility pole identified in Galley Road shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woodland Park fires police commander, sergeant for failure to help suicidal veteran

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Woodland Park has fired a long-time police commander and a sergeant for their failure to help a 29-year-old suicidal veteran in December 2020. Commander Andy Leibbrand and Sgt. Mike McDaniel were both officially terminated on Tuesday after a third-party investigation found they neglected their duty in how The post Woodland Park fires police commander, sergeant for failure to help suicidal veteran appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspect charged with murder, arson after apartment fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The suspect in a deadly Colorado Springs apartment fire has been identified and charged, according to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD says 20-year-old Trey Dove is responsible for starting the fire at the Enfield Apartments Sunday night. Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) say it took 30 firefighters to contain The post Suspect charged with murder, arson after apartment fire in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
