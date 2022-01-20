ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Famous actors from Washington

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Washington from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lVclz_0crA4H2A00
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for HBO // Getty Images

Nick Robinson

- Born: Seattle, Washington (3/22/1995)
- Known for:
--- Zach in "Jurassic World" (2015)
--- Olly in "Everything, Everything" (2017)
--- Rowland Smith - Nate's Partner in "Boardwalk Empire" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbSFB_0crA4H2A00
Stuart C. Wilson // Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson

- Born: Washington D.C. (12/21/1948)
- Known for:
--- Jules Winnfield in "Pulp Fiction" (1994)
--- Major Marquis Warren in "The Hateful Eight" (2015)
--- Nick Fury in "Captain Marvel" (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nyWff_0crA4H2A00
OMDb

Dylan Arnold

- Born: Seattle, Washington (2/11/1994)
- Known for:
--- Cameron Elam in "Halloween" (2018)
--- Carl Atwood in "Mudbound" (2017)
--- Twig in "Nashville" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hXDMY_0crA4H2A00
OMDb

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

- Born: Seattle, Washington (4/22/1966)
- Known for:
--- Edward Blake in "Watchmen" (2009)
--- Harvey Russell in "Rampage" (2018)
--- Negan in "The Walking Dead" (2016-2022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J3y7L_0crA4H2A00
Joe Seer // Shutterstock

Rainn Wilson

- Born: Seattle, Washington (1/20/1966)
- Known for:
--- Dwight Schrute in "The Office" (2005-2013)
--- Frank Darbo in "Super" (2010)
--- Vaughn Haige in "My Super Ex-Girlfriend" (2006)

OMDb

Billy Burke

- Born: Everett, Washington (11/25/1966)
- Known for:
--- Charlie Swan in "Twilight" (2008)
--- Jonah King in "Drive Angry" (2011)
--- Cesaire in "Red Riding Hood" (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TrO8m_0crA4H2A00
OMDb

John Brotherton

- Born: Ellensburg, Washington (8/21/1980)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Matt Harmon in "Fuller House" (2016-2020)
--- Sheppard in "Furious 7" (2015)
--- Brad in "The Conjuring" (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F4Tos_0crA4H2A00
OMDb

Kyle MacLachlan

- Born: Yakima, Washington (2/22/1959)
- Known for:
--- Special Agent Dale Cooper in "Twin Peaks" (1989-1991)
--- Dad in "Inside Out" (2015)
--- Paul Atreides in "Dune" (1984)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d1doP_0crA4H2A00
OMDb

Jim Caviezel

- Born: Mount Vernon, Washington (9/26/1968)
- Known for:
--- Jesus in "The Passion of the Christ" (2004)
--- Pvt. Witt in "The Thin Red Line" (1998)
--- John Sullivan in "Frequency" (2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CBe9S_0crA4H2A00
OMDb

Craig T. Nelson

- Born: Spokane, Washington (4/4/1944)
- Known for:
--- Coach Hayden Fox in "Coach" (1989-1997)
--- Bob Parr in "The Incredibles" (2004)
--- Steve Freeling in "Poltergeist" (1982)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vOcue_0crA4H2A00
OMDb

Cam Gigandet

- Born: Tacoma, Washington (8/16/1982)
- Known for:
--- James in "Twilight" (2008)
--- Ryan McCarthy in "Never Back Down" (2008)
--- Hicks in "Priest" (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fywxR_0crA4H2A00
OMDb

Brian Thompson

- Born: Ellensburg, Washington (8/28/1959)
- Known for:
--- Night Slasher in "Cobra" (1986)
--- Punk in "The Terminator" (1984)
--- Shao Kahn in "Mortal Kombat: Annihilation" (1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XWJDL_0crA4H2A00
Paramount Pictures

Bing Crosby

- Born: Tacoma, Washington (5/2/1903)
- Died: 10/14/1977
- Known for:
--- Bob Wallace in "White Christmas" (1954)
--- C. K. Dexter-Haven in "High Society" (1956)
--- Father Chuck O'Malley in "Going My Way" (1944)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lkZnp_0crA4H2A00
OMDb

Darren McGavin

- Born: Spokane, Washington (5/7/1922)
- Died: 2/25/2006
- Known for:
--- The Old Man Parker in "A Christmas Story" (1983)
--- Brian Madison in "Billy Madison" (1995)
--- Harry Shannon in "Raw Deal" (1986)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V8Uwi_0crA4H2A00
OMDb

Cheyenne Jackson

- Born: Newport, Washington (7/12/1975)
- Known for:
--- Will Drake in "American Horror Story" (2015-2018)
--- Danny Baker in "30 Rock" (2009-2012)
--- Dustin Goolsby in "Glee" (2010-2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kGr1u_0crA4H2A00
OMDb

Howard Duff

- Born: Bremerton, Washington (11/24/1913)
- Died: 7/8/1990
- Known for:
--- Senator Duvall in "No Way Out" (1987)
--- Frank Niles in "The Naked City" (1948)
--- John Shaunessy in "Kramer vs. Kramer" (1979)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LulWp_0crA4H2A00
OMDb

Beau Mirchoff

- Born: Seattle, Washington (1/13/1989)
- Known for:
--- Drew in "I Am Number Four" (2011)
--- Robbie in "Scary Movie 4" (2006)
--- Brad Mauser in "Flatliners" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wzhwv_0crA4H2A00
OMDb

Robert John Burke

- Born: Washington Heights, New York (9/12/1960)
- Known for:
--- Instructor Jenks in "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind" (2002)
--- Billy Halleck in "Thinner" (1996)
--- RoboCop in "RoboCop 3" (1993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ETLb_0crA4H2A00
OMDb

Clarence Gilyard Jr.

- Born: Moses Lake, Washington (12/24/1955)
- Known for:
--- Theo in "Die Hard" (1988)
--- James Trivette in "Walker, Texas Ranger" (1993-2001)
--- Sundown in "Top Gun" (1986)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AsOny_0crA4H2A00
OMDb

Kevin McCarthy

- Born: Seattle, Washington (2/15/1914)
- Died: 9/11/2010
- Known for:
--- Dr. Miles J. Bennell in "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" (1956)
--- R.J. Fletcher in "UHF" (1989)
--- Running Man in "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" (1978)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yuMwK_0crA4H2A00
OMDb

Blair Underwood

- Born: Tacoma, Washington (8/25/1964)
- Known for:
--- Mark Simon in "Deep Impact" (1998)
--- Bobby Earl in "Just Cause" (1995)
--- Captain Lee in "Rules of Engagement" (2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424GIS_0crA4H2A00
OMDb

Ryan Stiles

- Born: Seattle, Washington (4/22/1959)
- Known for:
--- Rabinowitz in "Hot Shots! Part Deux" (1993)
--- Lewis Kiniski in "The Drew Carey Show" (1995-2004)
--- Mr. Moustachio in "Astro Boy" (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rzI1R_0crA4H2A00
Mike Coppola // Getty Images

Adam West

- Born: Walla Walla, Washington (9/19/1928)
- Died: 6/9/2017
- Known for:
--- Batman in "Batman" (1966-1968)
--- Batman in "Batman" (1966)
--- Ace - Hollywood Chicken Little in "Chicken Little" (2005)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bPSO4_0crA4H2A00
OMDb

Marcus Chong

- Born: Seattle, Washington (7/8/1967)
- Known for:
--- Tank in "The Matrix" (1999)
--- Huey P. Newton in "Panther" (1995)
--- War in "The Crow: Wicked Prayer" (2005)

