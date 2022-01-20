OMDb

Famous actors from Washington

Nick Robinson

- Born: Seattle, Washington (3/22/1995)

- Known for:

--- Zach in "Jurassic World" (2015)

--- Olly in "Everything, Everything" (2017)

--- Rowland Smith - Nate's Partner in "Boardwalk Empire" (2012)

Samuel L. Jackson

- Born: Washington D.C. (12/21/1948)

- Known for:

--- Jules Winnfield in "Pulp Fiction" (1994)

--- Major Marquis Warren in "The Hateful Eight" (2015)

--- Nick Fury in "Captain Marvel" (2019)

Dylan Arnold

- Born: Seattle, Washington (2/11/1994)

- Known for:

--- Cameron Elam in "Halloween" (2018)

--- Carl Atwood in "Mudbound" (2017)

--- Twig in "Nashville" (2018)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

- Born: Seattle, Washington (4/22/1966)

- Known for:

--- Edward Blake in "Watchmen" (2009)

--- Harvey Russell in "Rampage" (2018)

--- Negan in "The Walking Dead" (2016-2022)

Rainn Wilson

- Born: Seattle, Washington (1/20/1966)

- Known for:

--- Dwight Schrute in "The Office" (2005-2013)

--- Frank Darbo in "Super" (2010)

--- Vaughn Haige in "My Super Ex-Girlfriend" (2006)

Billy Burke

- Born: Everett, Washington (11/25/1966)

- Known for:

--- Charlie Swan in "Twilight" (2008)

--- Jonah King in "Drive Angry" (2011)

--- Cesaire in "Red Riding Hood" (2011)

John Brotherton

- Born: Ellensburg, Washington (8/21/1980)

- Known for:

--- Dr. Matt Harmon in "Fuller House" (2016-2020)

--- Sheppard in "Furious 7" (2015)

--- Brad in "The Conjuring" (2013)

Kyle MacLachlan

- Born: Yakima, Washington (2/22/1959)

- Known for:

--- Special Agent Dale Cooper in "Twin Peaks" (1989-1991)

--- Dad in "Inside Out" (2015)

--- Paul Atreides in "Dune" (1984)

Jim Caviezel

- Born: Mount Vernon, Washington (9/26/1968)

- Known for:

--- Jesus in "The Passion of the Christ" (2004)

--- Pvt. Witt in "The Thin Red Line" (1998)

--- John Sullivan in "Frequency" (2000)

Craig T. Nelson

- Born: Spokane, Washington (4/4/1944)

- Known for:

--- Coach Hayden Fox in "Coach" (1989-1997)

--- Bob Parr in "The Incredibles" (2004)

--- Steve Freeling in "Poltergeist" (1982)

Cam Gigandet

- Born: Tacoma, Washington (8/16/1982)

- Known for:

--- James in "Twilight" (2008)

--- Ryan McCarthy in "Never Back Down" (2008)

--- Hicks in "Priest" (2011)

Brian Thompson

- Born: Ellensburg, Washington (8/28/1959)

- Known for:

--- Night Slasher in "Cobra" (1986)

--- Punk in "The Terminator" (1984)

--- Shao Kahn in "Mortal Kombat: Annihilation" (1997)

Bing Crosby

- Born: Tacoma, Washington (5/2/1903)

- Died: 10/14/1977

- Known for:

--- Bob Wallace in "White Christmas" (1954)

--- C. K. Dexter-Haven in "High Society" (1956)

--- Father Chuck O'Malley in "Going My Way" (1944)

Darren McGavin

- Born: Spokane, Washington (5/7/1922)

- Died: 2/25/2006

- Known for:

--- The Old Man Parker in "A Christmas Story" (1983)

--- Brian Madison in "Billy Madison" (1995)

--- Harry Shannon in "Raw Deal" (1986)

Cheyenne Jackson

- Born: Newport, Washington (7/12/1975)

- Known for:

--- Will Drake in "American Horror Story" (2015-2018)

--- Danny Baker in "30 Rock" (2009-2012)

--- Dustin Goolsby in "Glee" (2010-2011)

Howard Duff

- Born: Bremerton, Washington (11/24/1913)

- Died: 7/8/1990

- Known for:

--- Senator Duvall in "No Way Out" (1987)

--- Frank Niles in "The Naked City" (1948)

--- John Shaunessy in "Kramer vs. Kramer" (1979)

Beau Mirchoff

- Born: Seattle, Washington (1/13/1989)

- Known for:

--- Drew in "I Am Number Four" (2011)

--- Robbie in "Scary Movie 4" (2006)

--- Brad Mauser in "Flatliners" (2017)

Robert John Burke

- Born: Washington Heights, New York (9/12/1960)

- Known for:

--- Instructor Jenks in "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind" (2002)

--- Billy Halleck in "Thinner" (1996)

--- RoboCop in "RoboCop 3" (1993)

Clarence Gilyard Jr.

- Born: Moses Lake, Washington (12/24/1955)

- Known for:

--- Theo in "Die Hard" (1988)

--- James Trivette in "Walker, Texas Ranger" (1993-2001)

--- Sundown in "Top Gun" (1986)

Kevin McCarthy

- Born: Seattle, Washington (2/15/1914)

- Died: 9/11/2010

- Known for:

--- Dr. Miles J. Bennell in "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" (1956)

--- R.J. Fletcher in "UHF" (1989)

--- Running Man in "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" (1978)

Blair Underwood

- Born: Tacoma, Washington (8/25/1964)

- Known for:

--- Mark Simon in "Deep Impact" (1998)

--- Bobby Earl in "Just Cause" (1995)

--- Captain Lee in "Rules of Engagement" (2000)

Ryan Stiles

- Born: Seattle, Washington (4/22/1959)

- Known for:

--- Rabinowitz in "Hot Shots! Part Deux" (1993)

--- Lewis Kiniski in "The Drew Carey Show" (1995-2004)

--- Mr. Moustachio in "Astro Boy" (2009)

Adam West

- Born: Walla Walla, Washington (9/19/1928)

- Died: 6/9/2017

- Known for:

--- Batman in "Batman" (1966-1968)

--- Batman in "Batman" (1966)

--- Ace - Hollywood Chicken Little in "Chicken Little" (2005)

Marcus Chong

- Born: Seattle, Washington (7/8/1967)

- Known for:

--- Tank in "The Matrix" (1999)

--- Huey P. Newton in "Panther" (1995)

--- War in "The Crow: Wicked Prayer" (2005)