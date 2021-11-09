CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Parks & Recreation hosting Adaptive Sports Expo to highlight how people of all abilities can have fun on the field

By Cambridge Cunningham
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We can all gain a lot by participating in sports.

The city of Greensboro wants to make sure people of all abilities can have fun on the field or the court.

The Parks and Recreation Department’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation unit, in partnership with the Community and Therapeutic Recreation Department at UNC Greensboro, will host an Adaptive Sports Expo from 1-5 pm, Saturday, November 13, at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 Sixteenth Street.

Admission is free and all visitors must wear a face covering.

Participants are invited to try a variety of adaptive sports – which use amended rules or equipment to help people with disabilities enjoy the game.

Expo participants need not have a disability to play.

The expo will feature Paralympic sports and other games, including goalball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, beep baseball, sitting volleyball, biking, and boccia.

Competitive players will also be on hand to share their experience with the sports.

Parks and Recreation staff hope the expo will help draw more community interest in adaptive sports.

For more information, contact Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation Assistant Coordinator Kaitlynne Temple at (336) 373-2954.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

