Infrastructure package includes more than $7.6 million for Plattsburgh airport

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — New York will receive $89.9 billion from the federal infrastructure bill passed by Congress last week.

The bill, which is headed to President Joe Biden for his signature, will fund projects for mass transit, passenger rail, highways, airports, water, electric vehicles and high-speed internet in the state.

“The bipartisan infrastructure is a record deal and a once-in-a-generation investment in New York infrastructure,” said Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said in a press release. “A building and jobs boon for construction projects from Westchester to Watertown, and everywhere in between is now brewing.”

Airports in New York will receive $937 billion from the package. In the North Country, millions of dollars in funding will be directed towards local airports, including more than $7.6 million for Plattsburgh International.

