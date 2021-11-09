Man on first date ambushed and shot in Society Hill

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A man was ambushed and shot in Society Hill while on a first date Monday night.

Police say it happened around 11:30 p.m. while the victim was sitting in the passenger seat of his car, parked on South Street near Front Street. The door was open, and he was talking with his date, who was standing outside the car.

They say three masked men ran up on them, pushed the woman out of the way and shot the man three times.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says the motive for the shooting is unclear.

"There was no robbery. There's no argument. He didn't take anything. He didn't ask for anything. These three males walked right up to this victim, while he was sitting in the passenger seat, fired two shots from point blank range."

Small says the gunmen got into a white car and drove off.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Small says because the shooting was so fast, and the gunmen were masked and wearing dark clothes, that there is no description of suspects for the police to work with.