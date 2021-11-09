CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

What to know about COVID-19 requirements for your next cruise

By Cambridge Cunningham
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJiGx_0crA47I900

(WGHP) — Dreaming of your next vacation?

You might want to consider a cruise.

Winter is a popular time for travelers to set sail on the high seas.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel at AAA, says cruise lines are prioritizing safety as things get back to normal. “Cruises are 100% staffed but they are sailing with less than 100% of the passengers so the people who are going are having wonderful experiences,” Haas said.

The CDC still lists going on a cruise in the level 3 – or “high” category of risk for the spread of COVID-19 — because of the close quarters on board.

Cruise lines follow what’s called the Conditional Sailing Order.

The Conditional Sailing Order is a framework of requirements from the CDC that cruise lines have to follow in order to sail. The CDC announced October 25 it expects to make the guidance voluntary after January 15.

Haas says that’s proof cruise lines have gone above and beyond for their customers.

Some of those measures include adding enhanced filtration systems to the ship, enhancing cleaning protocols, and having an abundance of hand sanitizer on board. Travelers are required to wear masks indoors in all public areas. Changes will also likely affect check-in and meals.

“For things like your check-in or even for your safety videos you no longer will have to gather in big groups on an ocean cruise to have what they call the muster drill. You’ll just have to watch a safety video either in your cabin on the television or online on your phone,” Haas said. “You won’t find any more self-serve buffets typically. Instead, if there is a buffet, the staff will serve you.”

Many cruise lines also require passengers to be fully vaccinated and to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, taken one to three days before boarding.

When it comes to sailing with children who are not eligible to be vaccinated, Haas says families should consult with their doctor to see if cruising is right for their personal situation. She also recommends talking to a travel advisor for help making sense of specific requirements.

When it comes to preparing for the unexpected, she says cruise lines have worked to make their cancellation policies as flexible as possible, and you might not have to make your final payment until right before you travel.

Still, protecting your investment can be a smart way to start a trip.

“Travel insurance is another great way to make sure that if anything happens before you need to leave that you are covered for many of the common things that might interfere. Should you happen to get COVID before or during your trip you can have coverages there. And if anything comes up related to your air travel like cancellations or lost baggage or even delays of as little as 3 hours, there are financial benefits for that.” Haas said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 5

Michael G Dewey
4d ago

It’s all political no science required! The cruise lines must get a spine and sue the CDC or plan to shutdown operations. The government medical establishment has failed the American people with draconian rules and regulations not supported by law!

Reply(1)
9
Related
KLAW 101

5 Things you Should Know Before You Cruise

No one is happier that cruises have resumed than the Cruise Lines! This was evidenced in so many ways during my recent cruise vacation aboard the Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship - Independence of the Seas. The crew, beginning without Cabin Steward, to the waiters at the pool, to the waiters in the dining rooms, were so happy to see clients back on the ship. Our waitress told us that during the 9 months that the cruise line shut down, she used every bit of her savings, and now that cruising is back, it's her goal to start saving again so that she never has to worry if they start sending them home again.
TRAVEL
CBS 8

New vaccine requirements for travelers begins Nov. 8

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — This new travel system that will begin on November 8 essentially loosens the restrictions which has prevented most inbound travel from dozens of countries. The White House has given the go ahead from once banned countries like most of the European Union, United Kingdom, and...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Advises Guests to Avoid Tensions in St. Martin

Guests onboard Oasis Of the Seas have been advised to stay away from the French side of St. Maarten during their cruise this week. The island has seen a fair share of political unrest recently, with roads blocked and protests all week. Oasis of the Seas is currently based in Miami, Florida, sailing 7-day cruises from the world’s cruise capital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruises#Cdc#Travel Insurance#Covid 19#Wghp#Fox8 Mobile
The Independent

There were 1,359 Covid cases on US cruise ships this summer

There were 1,359 cases of Covid-19 on cruise ships this summer, according to figures from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).The CDC figures, from the institution’s update to its Conditional Sailing Order, show laboratory-confirmed cases reported on cruises sailing from the US between 26 June and 21 October 2021.Of the 1,359 cases reported, 49 required hospitalization and 38 called for a medical evacuation from the cruise concerned.According to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), around 600,000 passengers sailed from US ports in the four months recorded.Despite strict testing and vaccine requirements with most cruise lines, the CDC...
PUBLIC HEALTH
royalcaribbeanblog.com

What not to bring on a Royal Caribbean cruise

You’re within a week of your cruise, the suitcase is out--and it’s already starting to get full. It’s finally here!. You’ve got all the necessities that you’d normally take on vacation, but you’ve never been on a cruise before. Did you know there are certain items that you aren’t allowed to bring with you?
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TravelPulse

Countries Requiring American Travelers Be COVID-19 Vaccinated for Entry

Every COVID-19 vaccinated individual has his or her own set of reasons for getting the jab. You or someone you love may be immunocompromised, or maybe you just dread the idea of getting profoundly sick for an extended period. But, after 19 months of staying close to home, it’s likely that being able to travel safely again is also on the list of motivators for many Americans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruzely.com

12 Best Cruise Drink Package Tips & Things to Know

Drink packages couldn’t be simpler at first glance. You pay a set daily fee, and then you get your choice of drinks on the ship. It makes things very easy. But cruise passengers should understand there’s a lot of fine print with these packages that many people simply don’t know about. This includes where you can use them, how to get discounts, and more.
DRINKS
cruisehive.com

Grand Cayman Could Be Closed to Cruise Ships Even Longer

With caution at the forefront, the Cayman Islands has shifted the dates for the phased border reopening plan in a move that could impact the return of cruise ships to this popular Caribbean port. This is due to uncertain COVID-19 numbers on vessels, the spread of the Delta variant, and...
TRAVEL
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Line Sends Exemption Update to Specific Guests

Following the approval from the FDA and the CDC for kids aged 5-11 to be vaccinated, Carnival Cruise Line sent a letter to guests booked on cruises during the festive season about changes to the exemption policy, as well limitations in place for those exemptions. With the surge of requests...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Royal Caribbean Makes Flexibility Changes for Passengers

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line (RCCL) has made several pro-passenger changes when it comes to planning a trip. According to the Royal Caribbean Blog, the cruise line told travel advisors on Friday that guests will have more time to cancel a cruise and still receive a credit; the final payment date will be extended until closer to cruise time; and a COVID-19 plan to cover passengers if anyone tests positive within 14 days of the cruise or while onboard.
TRAVEL
godsavethepoints.com

The New Ticking Time “Bomb” Holding Up International Travel

There’s been an unmistakable trend in travel this year: people are staying closer to home, and there’s reason for that. Whether it’s renting a cabin in the woods, or taking a short domestic flight, people remain hesitant to cross borders. Even for the fully vaccinated, testing makes people nervous, as do the many unknowns of changing restrictions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Spotted: Royal Caribbean brings back early check-in and welcome lunch to The Key

Royal Caribbean is bringing back some of the perks it had previously altered for its VIP treatment program guests can purchase. RoyalCaribbeanBlog reader, Teresa McChane, received an email from Royal Caribbean before her Freedom of the Seas cruise this coming weekend with a look at her benefits for purchasing The Key, and there are two notable changes.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

The CDC Just Updated Its 'Avoid Travel' List with 4 New Locations

As the country opens to foreign travelers this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its 'Avoid Travel' list. The list, updated regularly since May of 2021, details the level 4 countries that American travelers should avoid. The rating of 1 to 4 is determined by...
TRAVEL
World Economic Forum

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 8 November

This daily news round-up brings you a selection of the latest news and updates on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, as well as tips and tools to help you stay informed and protected. Top stories: UK to roll out COVID-19 antiviral drug trial; US COVID-19 travel restrictions eased from today; New...
WORLD
cruisehive.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils Biggest Deals Ever for Black Friday and the Holidays

Just in time for holiday sailings and Black Friday deals, Norwegian Cruise Line is offering its greatest deals ever, with savings up to 70% off a second guest and plenty of free bonuses. The deals also include the most itineraries ever on sale, giving guests many options to plan their perfect oceangoing getaway.
TRAVEL
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy