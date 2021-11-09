CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 4 Buffalo

Lake Ontario, St. Lawrence River water levels to be above average in November

By Isabella Colello
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UOzLW_0crA407400

According to a weekly update from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the first week of November, water levels were lower than a year ago on all lakes except Lakes Erie and Ontario.

Comments / 0

Related
whcuradio.com

Cayuga Lake still measuring above flood stage

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Flooding is still being reported at Cayuga Lake. As of seven o’clock last night, the lake in Ithaca measured at 384 point seven feet. It’s above the flood stage of 383 point five feet. A river flood warning remains in effect for Tompkins County. The National...
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Ontario
WLNS

EXPERT: The Great Lakes warming above average is a concern

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Research shows over the past years the Great Lakes are getting warmer and warmer according to The Washington Post. Experts here in Michigan agree and they say it’s definitely a concern. Researchers say last month The Great Lakes were 5 to 6 degrees above average, mainly because of abnormal spikes from […]
MUSKEGON, MI
whcuradio.com

Flood levels falling at Cayuga Lake

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Flooding at Cayuga Lake is starting to recede. New measurements taken at 10 o’clock last night has the lake in Ithaca at 384 point one feet – slightly lower than yesterday, but still above the flood stage, 383 point five feet. The National Weather Service expects...
ITHACA, NY
WOOD

Great Lakes Water Levels, Temperature and News

The warmer than average water temperature of Lake Michigan gave a little added boost to the lake-effect snow and rain we had Friday. This is the 25-year record of the water temperature of Lake Michigan. The black line is 2021, the red line is 2016. The current water temperature (early Sat. AM) of 53.3° (at the mid-Lake Michigan buoy) is the second warmest it has been on 11/13 over the last 25 years. The relatively warm water can add a little boost to lake-effect snowfall in early winter if this trend continues. However, a cool pattern from now through the end of the year should bring the temperature of the lake back closer to average.
ENVIRONMENT
WNMT AM 650

Lake Superior Levels Again Below Average

UNDATED (KDAL) – With a seasonal decline in October, Lake Superior water levels remain below the long term average. The International Lake Superior Board of Control reports that the lake declined 2 inches in October compared to a normal drop of 1.2 inches. At the beginning of November Lake Superior...
wfxrtv.com

Water levels to be reduced at Claytor Lake allowing lakeside property owners to perform maintenance

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approved a temporary lowering of water levels at Appalachian Power’s Claytor Hydroelectric Project in southwest Virginia. Appalachian Power along with the Friends of Claytor Lake and Pulaski County, requested the drawdown to provide owners of lakeside property to have the...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
krcrtv.com

Why isn't Shasta Lake's water level rising? Officials explain

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — We had a near record-breaking amount of rain in October, with more in the forecast in early November. So why are Sacramento River releases still high, and the level of Shasta Lake not rising?. Well, it's not just our water. Shasta Dam is the largest dam,...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
WOWT

Water level to be lowered at Omaha’s Flanagan Lake

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Parks and Recreation announced Friday that the water level at Flanagan Lake near N. 168th and Fort streets will be lowered to facilitate the installation of a paddle sport launch. The parks and recreation department says the project will begin on Monday, Nov. 15, and...
OMAHA, NE
KOMO News

Water levels rise along the Puyallup River, more rain expected over the weekend

In the South Sound the Puyallup River quickly rose to flood stage Friday and people in the area are bracing for more rains and floodwaters over the weekend. In a matter of a few hours, the Puyallup river at Orting went from what the Northwest River Forecast Center calls an ‘action level’ up to a ‘flood level’ and above that stage to a moderate flood level. If it keeps going it will reach the dangerous ‘major flood’ level.
PUYALLUP, WA
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy