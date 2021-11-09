Lake Ontario, St. Lawrence River water levels to be above average in November

The warmer than average water temperature of Lake Michigan gave a little added boost to the lake-effect snow and rain we had Friday. This is the 25-year record of the water temperature of Lake Michigan. The black line is 2021, the red line is 2016. The current water temperature (early Sat. AM) of 53.3° (at the mid-Lake Michigan buoy) is the second warmest it has been on 11/13 over the last 25 years. The relatively warm water can add a little boost to lake-effect snowfall in early winter if this trend continues. However, a cool pattern from now through the end of the year should bring the temperature of the lake back closer to average.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO