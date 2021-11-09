CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Why so many unions oppose vaccine mandates – even when they actually support them

By Jeffrey Hirsch, Professor of Law, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00lRFZ_0crA3yIa00
The Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving is paying the price for ignoring New York City's vaccinate mandate – and his union's decision to allow it. AP Photo/Elise Amendola

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, labor unions have been among the strongest advocates for workplace safety measures .

So it came as a surprise to many that some unions have resisted the imposition of vaccine mandates, ranging in sentiment from cautious to outright hostile . Their reactions can seem confusing because we tend to associate unions with Democrats, who, polls show, overwhelmingly support vaccine mandates . In fact, some unions, including those that represent police officers, are more supportive of Republicans .

As an expert in labor law , however, I wasn’t at all surprised by these differences. Understanding a little about the purpose of unions and how they operate shows why.

Unions have to represent their members

Police unions have been most vocally opposed to vaccine mandates.

They’ve filed lawsuits , vowed to ignore the mandate and threatened to quit , even though COVID-19 has been the leading cause of death for police officers in 2020 and 2021.

Although it’s unclear exactly how many police officers and their unions are opposing mandates, their vaccination numbers are well below the national rate for adults , and there have been very hostile objections to mandates in cities across the country . For example, the Chicago police union president urged officers to defy a vaccine mandate that he compared to a Nazi gas chamber .

It’s important to understand that unions are representative organizations that rely on the support of their members, much like politicians. A union only gains a foothold at a workplace if a majority of employees want it; if the union loses that majority support, it can be kicked out.

Moreover, union leaders obtain and keep their positions through periodic elections. As a result, unions are especially sensitive to the positions of their members. And that’s not only to maintain support, it’s also unions’ main job: representing employees.

So if a union represents workers who oppose vaccine mandates, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that union leaders, who are usually former rank-and-file employees , echo the same view. This is why we see so many unions that represent law enforcement officers and firefighters, who tend to be politically conservative , oppose vaccine mandates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZ9DK_0crA3yIa00
Firefighter groups, like the FDNY Fire Officers Association, have been among the unions most vocally opposed to mandates. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Protecting the right to bargain

Yet even unions that traditionally support the Democratic Party aren’t always gung-ho about mandates, especially those that are implemented without their input.

While some large unions, like the AFL-CIO and National Education Association , quickly backed vaccine mandates, others have taken a more nuanced stance. As Terri Gerstein from the Harvard Labor and Worklife Program emphasized , it’s important to pay attention to exactly what these unions are doing and saying.

Many unions initially expressed caution or opposition to vaccine mandates, but that reluctance has frequently softened over time. Thus, we see some unions that have always encouraged its members to vaccinate, like the American Federation of Teachers , first oppose employer-led mandates before reversing course, all the while emphasizing the need for more discussion between workers and management.

The American Federation of Government Employees is encouraging its members to be vaccinated but has emphasized that any requirements first be “properly negotiated with our bargaining units.” The Service Employees International Union also pushed for members to get the vaccine, while arguing that employers may be legally required to bargain with unions before implementing mandates .

Although these stances may seem odd, they’re exactly what you should expect.

When a policy that affects workers is first proposed, unions may need some time to gauge their members’ thoughts. Hence the initial hesitation. After that, however, unions focus on protecting one of their members’ vital labor rights: the right to bargain .

A major reason employees want a union in the first place is get a seat at the table with their employer to hash out work conditions. Employers usually can’t change work conditions on their own because they have a duty to try to work out an agreement with the union. Therefore, when the possibility of a vaccine mandate arises, a union – even one that supports the mandate – will be very careful to make sure the employer bargains before implementing it.

Although some state courts and agencies have recently determined that state and local government employers aren’t required to negotiate with unions over vaccine mandates because it’s an urgent health emergency, it’s still an open question in the private sector . As a result, a union’s failure to at least push for the right to bargain over a mandate would be giving up one of its most powerful rights without a fight.

Ironing out the details

But even when its members generally support a mandate and an employer is allowed to impose one, a union may still have an incentive to avoid publicly supporting the mandate. That’s because it will still want to reserve the right to bargain over the mandate’s implementation.

The duty to bargain includes not only the adoption of a rule but also negotiations over how the rule is implemented .

For instance, Tyson Foods and its unions agreed to a mandate that included incentives for vaccinations, such as paid leave.

And the U.S. Postal Service and its unions are negotiating how to address the new rule that obligates employers with 100 or more employees to either require workers be vaccinated or take regular COVID-19 tests. Terms include deadlines for compliance, whether the Postal Service will provide on-site testing or vaccinations, and how employees who don’t comply will be disciplined.

Questions over whether disciplinary action can be challenged recently led an Illinois court to temporarily prevent Chicago from enforcing its vaccination requirement for police officers. The delay was needed, according to the court, to allow unvaccinated officers time to challenge suspensions through the arbitration process that was part of their union’s contract with the city.

A lot is at stake in these post-mandate negotiations, as Kyrie Irving of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets can attest .

[ Over 115,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today .]

Irving’s unvaccinated status means that he’s unable to play in his team’s arena because of New York City’s vaccine rules. The NBA has said that players who can’t play because of a vaccine mandate will be fined. That’s a position that the players union initially opposed but, after discussions with the league , ultimately agreed was allowable under the contract. The result is that Irving is set to lose over US$15 million.

Most employees, of course, have nowhere near as much money at stake. However, their interest in having their union involved with decisions over how a vaccine mandate will be implemented is just as great. And this helps explain why unions will be hesitant to publicly support a mandate until they can iron out all these details.

Jeffrey Hirsch does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 4

Related
Washington Post

Biden’s vaccine mandates might just backfire

President Biden’s job approval ratings have been sinking for months as voters increasingly see him as out of touch with their priorities and values. The coming clash over vaccine mandates might be another area where the president has misread the public temperament. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox....
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Fortune

Biden’s vaccine mandate may be tied up in court—but employers shouldn’t wait to enforce it, say legal experts

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Over the weekend, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked new vaccine mandates and testing regulations put in place by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Yet as the legal challenges play out, experts say most employers should start to put protocols in place rather than wait.
LAW
The Center Square

Federal workers with natural immunity to COVID-19 sue Biden administration over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Federal workers with naturally acquired immunity to COVID-19 filed a class-action lawsuit Monday against the federal government over the Biden administration's mandate that all federal workers be vaccinated against it as a condition of employment. The mandate doesn't allow for exemptions for religious or other reasons, including having natural immunity.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Democratic governor turns on Biden vaccine mandate, not 'correct' or 'effective' solution

Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly came out against President Biden’s vaccine mandate as one that is not the "most effective" or "correct" for her state. "Yesterday, I reviewed the new vaccine mandate from the Biden Administration. While I appreciate the intention to keep people safe, a goal I share, I don’t believe this directive is the correct, or the most effective, solution for Kansas," she said in a statement released Friday.
HEALTH
fox2detroit.com

Federal workers offer first test of Biden vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden is pushing forward with a massive plan to require millions of private sector employees to get vaccinated by early next year. But first, he has to make sure workers in his own federal government get the shot. About 4 million federal workers are to...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate: Here's who's required to show proof of full vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The new federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, while temporarily blocked, will start on Jan. 4 and will require companies with 100 or more employees to implement vaccine requirements. That means people working for those businesses will either need to show proof they've been fully vaccinated or produce a COVID-19 test at least once per week. Ahead of the mandate's start date, some states and cities have already taken vaccine requirements into their own hands -- and it's working.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Unions#Union Workers#Local Union#Union Leaders#Police Union#The Brooklyn Nets#Ap Photo Elise Amendola#Democrats#Republicans#Nazi
WISN

Pushback begins against Biden's business vaccine mandate

MILWAUKEE — There is already pushback after the Biden administration announced large companies have until Jan. 4 to make sure workers are vaccinated. Federal regulations would require nearly two-thirds of the nation's workforce to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by that date. Some workers could undergo weekly testing instead. The sweeping...
MILWAUKEE, WI
KIRO 7 Seattle

Biden’s vaccine mandate on hold as it faces legal battles

President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private business is facing several legal challenges in the courts. The federal policy requires companies with 100 or more workers get vaccinated or get tested weekly starting January 4. “I am not anti-vaccine, I am anti mandate,” said Brandon Trosclair, Louisiana business owner. Brandon Trosclair...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Money

Workers Are Quitting These 4 Kinds of Jobs in Droves

Is America a nation of quitters? It could look that way based on the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which shows that a whopping 4.3 million workers quit their jobs in August. The number of workers walking away has been elevated for months this year, in...
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1.com

Are people who collect social security getting a fourth stimulus check worth $1,400? Advocates ask Congress to approve it

The Senior Citizens League, which advocates for senior citizens, has sent a letter to Congress calling on them to approve a fourth stimulus check for the population. The letter is asking for a check in the amount of $1,400 be sent to them after they’ve learned they spent their savings and are down to eating one meal per day. Some have shared with the League that they’re cutting their pills in half to stretch their prescription drugs that they can no longer afford.
BUSINESS
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy