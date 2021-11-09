CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth after 200-day flight

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

Their homecoming — coming just eight hours after leaving the International Space Station — paved the way for SpaceX's launch of their four replacements as early as Wednesday night.

TheConversationAU

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

Earlier this week, the International Space Station (ISS) was forced to maneouvre out of the way of a potential collision with space junk. With a crew of astronauts and cosmonauts on board, this required an urgent change of orbit on November 11. Over the station’s 23-year orbital lifetime, there have been about 30 close encounters with orbital debris requiring evasive action. Three of these near-misses occurred in 2020. In May this year there was a hit: a tiny piece of space junk punched a 5mm hole in the ISS’s Canadian-built robot arm. This week’s incident involved a piece of debris from the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Elon Musk posts gloating message to Jeff Bezos as SpaceX beats Blue Origin in Nasa Moon case

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space company has lost a lawsuit against Nasa over a multi-billion dollar contract awarded to SpaceX, prompting Elon Musk to celebrate by posting a meme aimed at his billionaire rival.The US Federal Court of Claims ruled that the bidding process for the $2.9 billion contract, which was awarded in April, was fair.The ruling allows SpaceX to continue developing its Starship rocket for the Artemis mission, which aims to return humans to the Moon by 2024. In a statement shortly after the decision was announced, Nasa said it would resume working with SpaceX “as soon as possible”.Blue...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Astronauts
AFP

SpaceX capsule with crew of four docks with ISS

A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts docked with the International Space Station on Thursday, kicking off a six-month stay on the orbiting outpost. The quartet will spend six months on the orbital outpost and conduct research to help inform future deep space exploration and benefit life on Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Orlando Sentinel

Hitching rides on 13 spacecraft, more than 600 humans have been to space

When the SpaceX Dragon Endurance took flight atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, it marked the fifth flight to carry humans aboard the commercially built spacecraft. It also transported among its four passengers the 600th human to make it into space. Three of the four Crew-3 astronauts are space rookies. Based on his mission assignment from NASA, European Space ...
ORLANDO, FL
TheConversationAU

The Moon's top layer alone has enough oxygen to sustain 8 billion people for 100,000 years

Alongside advances in space exploration, we’ve recently seen much time and money invested into technologies that could allow effective space resource utilisation. And at the forefront of these efforts has been a laser-sharp focus on finding the best way to produce oxygen on the Moon. In October, the Australian Space Agency and NASA signed a deal to send an Australian-made rover to the Moon under the Artemis program, with a goal to collect lunar rocks that could ultimately provide breathable oxygen on the Moon. Although the Moon does have an atmosphere, it’s very thin and composed mostly of hydrogen, neon and...
ASTRONOMY
Flight Global.com

Superjet climbed into conflict after captain deployed landing-gear in cruise

Russian investigators have disclosed that an Azimuth Sukhoi Superjet 100 captain inadvertently deployed the landing-gear in cruise, prompting a climb response which placed the twinjet in conflict with another aircraft. In a 9 November bulletin the federal air transport regulator Rosaviatsia has detailed the 21 October incident, involving a flight...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

US space tourist dies in plane crash

US businessman Glen de Vries, who flew into space with "Star Trek" actor William Shatner on last month's Blue Origin flight, has died in a plane crash, police said Friday. The small aircraft came down in Hampton Township, New Jersey, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) west of New York City, shortly before 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) on Thursday, a spokesman for New Jersey state police told AFP. "There are two confirmed fatalities," the spokesman said, naming de Vries, 49, and 54-year-old Thomas Fischer. "The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) will be the lead investigating agency," he added, without providing more details.
ACCIDENTS
CNN

How space researchers knew that 90-year-old William Shatner didn't have to worry about his age

New York (CNN Business) — William Shatner, the 90-year-old actor of "Star Trek" fame, endured a 10-minute, rocket-powered ride to the edge of space, which put his body through crushing g-forces that his fellow passengers described as face-bending — only to step out of the vehicle and immediately begin waxing poetic about the experience and dodging a champagne shower.
ASTRONOMY
News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

