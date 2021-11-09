CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Blog: Back to the clouds, showers overnight

By Haley Bouley
 4 days ago

Well we saw a little bit of sunshine this morning… but compared to the past 3 days, today’s forecast is gray!

Clouds are increasing as we speak and a spot sprinkle can’t completely be ruled out as a washed out cold front passes overhead. Along that boundary a low pressure system rolls in overnight with some light rain showers. Passing through quickly were only anticipating a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain before the storm exits early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday may start with a few left over sprinkles but those are quickly ending as skies clear to partly to mostly sunny by afternoon with temperature in the low to mid 50’s

Partly sunny and dry weather is expected for any Veteran’s Day celebrations or ceremonies, temperatures in the upper 40’s and low 50’s

Heavy rain is rolling in for Friday with an occluded front passing overhead. Expect gusty winds especially through the higher terrain as the front approaches and rainfall totals will range between a half and inch to an inch.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

