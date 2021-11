New York City’s mayor-elect has calmly responded after a self-described Black rights activist threatened to unleash “riots” and “bloodshed” upon the city.“If they think they are going to go back to the old ways of policing, then we are going to take to the streets again,” the activist, Hawk Newsome, said after a meeting with Mayor-Elect Eric Adams. “There will be riots. There will be fire and there will be bloodshed.”On Thursday, Mr Adams gave a firm response.“That’s silly,” the incoming mayor said, according to Fox 29 Philadelphia. “I think New Yorkers should not allow rhetoric like that… This city...

POLITICS ・ 21 HOURS AGO