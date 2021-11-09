CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Baldwin calls for police to be on movie sets after “Rust” shooting

By Felicia Bolton
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

Actor Alec Baldwin is demanding production companies in Hollywood hire more police officers on all film and television sets that use guns.

New York Post

‘Rust’ crew reportedly loaded Baldwin’s gun with live bullets for target practice

The prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a New Mexico movie set had been used that morning by crew members to shoot cans for fun, a report said Tuesday. Just hours before the fatal accident, a group of crew members had taken the firearm to go “plinking,” a hobby in which people shoot at beer cans with live ammunition, amid production of the Alec Baldwin flick “Rust” in Santa Fe, an insider told the Wrap.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

'Rust' shooting: Alec Baldwin is 'hurting himself in unimaginable ways,' says crisis PR expert

It's been two weeks since Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of Rust, and there are still questions about how such a tragedy occurred. Alec Baldwin, star and producer of the Western indie film, fired a gun during rehearsal that contained a live round. The actor initially issued a statement saying that he had "no words to convey my shock and sadness" about the accident. Baldwin's remarks about the tragedy have been sparse, but telling, since Oct. 21, the day of the events.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Rust’s Armorer Previously Scuffled With Nicolas Cage Over Weapon Handling Prior To Alec Baldwin Movie

Weapons are no joke, even if they’re only meant to be props. After cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was tragically killed on the set of Rust, people all over America were wondering how such an incident could have occurred. After all, most union films are required to hire professional armorers who are specifically trained to handle any prop weapons. Now, nearly a week after Hutchin’s death, new information has come to light: this isn’t the first time the on-set armorer of Rust has run into trouble.
MOVIES
Washington Post

Crew member sues Baldwin, other ‘Rust’ producers, claiming negligence led to fatal shooting: ‘I tried to save her’

Serge Svetnoy cradled Halyna Hutchins’s head as she lay bleeding last month. She had been shot in the abdomen on the set of the low-budget western film “Rust.” For about 30 minutes, the chief lighting technician tried to keep Hutchins awake and alert, speaking calmly about their close friendship and plans, court documents said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

