Make an appointment with the WGS Academic Advisor, Jackie Salcedo by clicking here. Get to know your advisor, and let her get to know you!. “I want to know what issues you care about, why you are interested in Women’s and Gender Studies, and any career aspirations or curiosities you might have. This will help me recommend different types of classes for you, and maybe even scholarship opportunities!” - Jackie Salcedo, M.Ed (pronouns: she/her/hers), Texas Exes James W. Vick Award for Academic Advising Recipient 2016.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO