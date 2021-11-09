Humans back at work? Gifts that help dogs handle anxiety

With lockdowns being lifted in many parts of the world, a large number of dogs left home alone by their owners face psychological problems such as separation anxiety. While it may seem that dogs who are left home with other canine companions would feel less lonely and anxious, a new study led by the Academy for Animal Naturopathy in Dürnten, Switzerland has found that the opposite is usually true. Dogs appear to be even more anxious when left home with other dogs.

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO