Texas State's Faculty Senate submitted votes on its cyber-harassment policy and addressed concerns over the functionality of Bobcat Trace at its Nov. 3 meeting. The cyber-harassment policy was in question at the Senate's previous meeting where members discussed if the policy would be considered a stand-alone policy or if it will be housed under a similar policy, UPS OU4446. Senators debated if this policy would be an appropriate extension of the domain for Texas State to control.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO