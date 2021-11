The Biden administration is working to amend the Education Department's policy about federal student loans in bankruptcy, a top-ranking official told Congress. "We are going to review that aggressively… we'll have more to say about that hopefully fairly soon," Richard Cordray, chief operating officer at the office of Federal Student Aid (FSA), said at the Oct. 27 hearing. "It is a somewhat complex issue, as bankruptcy always is, and there are competing considerations. But we think there is more we can do to reform that process."

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO