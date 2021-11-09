Kerry Washington on Her Elegant, Josephine Baker-Inspired Jewelry Collection

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “I spend most of my time and life at the studio. If I’m not on set, I’ll be writing.” Sabrina Carpenter says with a smile. “The funny thing about being in the studio is that I will take these shoes off. I will take this jacket off, and it will probably just be me in a T-shirt and jeans, so I can be comfortable and write some songs.” The 22-year old singer-actor is taking Vogue through a week in her wardrobe at the Freehand Hotel in New York City, which runs the gamut from oversized, thrifted vintage T-shirts, and worn-in denim (comfortable enough for studio visits). There is also statement-making outerwear, mini dresses for parties, and leather pants for date night—“I guess if I’m going on a date with you in leather pants, I’m already in love with you,” Carpenter quips.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO