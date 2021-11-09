Court activity on Nov. 8: LVNV Funding LLC vs Guilande Acloque

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Martin Ferguson on Nov. 9. Case number 2021-CC-015055-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 9.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Edny Decembre and Presimene Simon against Marquis Dwann Stukes on Nov. 10. Case number 2021-CA-010775-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 10.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Stone Maslowe against First Protective Insurance Company on Nov. 10. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CA-010752-O was filed in...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Eastgroup Properties LP against Classik Foods Inc. on Nov. 10. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed Atty'. Case number 2021-CA-010758-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by EDX of Brevard, LLC against Geico Indemnity Company on Nov. 10. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'Streamlined Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Addendum To'. 'Notice Of Designation Of Email Address'. 'Request To Produce'
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Jonnita Franklin Burch and Ronald Burch against Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Company on Nov. 9. 'Notice Of Service Of Interrogatories'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Request For Admissions'. 'Notice Of Designation Of Email Address'. 'Streamlined...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Addition Financial against Katherine Reed and Matthew Register on Nov. 9. Case number 2021-CC-015046-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 9.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Magnolia Lease Holding LLC against Sonia Kuvach on Nov. 10: 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed Atty'. Case number 2021-CC-015022-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 9.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Midland Credit Management Inc. against Rey Franceschini on Nov. 10. Case number 2021-SC-061729-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 10.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by S2 Andover LLC against Allana Loyd on Nov. 9. Case number 2021-CC-014984-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 9.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC against Alvin Neira on Nov. 10: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-047683-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 18.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Citibank, N.A. against Day Littrell on Nov. 10: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Caraballo, Tina L'. Case number 2021-SC-056347-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Oct. 6.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Synchrony Bank against Michael Guzman on Nov. 10: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Caraballo, Tina L'. Case number 2021-SC-056363-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Oct. 6.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Altech Electric of Central Floria Inc. against Capital Commerical Maintenance & Managment LLC, Gaudy Lopez and Luis Lopez on Nov. 9. 'Notice To Appear||comments: All Handed To Pltf'. 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: All Handed...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Velocity Investments, LLC against Bruno Agudo on Nov. 9. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Notice Of Designation Of Email Address'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Lake Sherwood Investment Partners LLLP against Amber Russell and Howanique Howell on Nov. 9. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'Affidavit Of Non Military Service'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-014989-O...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Oviedo Chiropractic, LLC against Universal Underwriters Insurance Company on Nov. 9. 'Streamlined Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Addendum To'. 'Notice Of Designation Of Email Address'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Request For Admissions'. 'Notice Of Service Of...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by First National Bank of Omaha against Abderrahmane Houlaimi on Nov. 10: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-047706-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 18.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Midland Credit Management Inc. against Travis Holroyd on Nov. 10: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Caraballo, Tina L'. Case number 2021-SC-056341-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Oct. 6.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Credit Corp. against Roghan Wagimin on Nov. 9: 'Notice Of Transfer||comments: Copy By Mail To Plaintiff's Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-061476-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 8.
