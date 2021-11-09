CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court activity on Nov. 8: LVNV Funding LLC vs Jennifer Chester

By Florida Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity...

Case activity for Eastgroup Properties LP vs Classik Foods Inc. on Nov. 10

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Eastgroup Properties LP against Classik Foods Inc. on Nov. 10. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed Atty'. Case number 2021-CA-010758-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court...
Court activity on Nov. 10: Michael Santagata vs Dennis Bragg Jones

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Michael Santagata against Dennis Bragg Jones and Williams Construction and Development Inc. on Nov. 10: 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. Case number 2021-CA-010744-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of...
Case activity for Stone Maslowe vs First Protective Insurance Company on Nov. 10

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Stone Maslowe against First Protective Insurance Company on Nov. 10. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CA-010752-O was filed in...
Case activity for EDX of Brevard, LLC vs Geico Indemnity Company on Nov. 10

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by EDX of Brevard, LLC against Geico Indemnity Company on Nov. 10. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'Streamlined Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Addendum To'. 'Notice Of Designation Of Email Address'. 'Request To Produce'
Court activity on Nov. 10: S2 Andover LLC vs Mashayla Scott

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by S2 Andover LLC against Mashayla Scott on Nov. 10: 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed Atty'. Case number 2021-CC-015026-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 9.
Case activity for Tidewater Finance Company vs Lisa Rivera Torres on Nov. 9

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Tidewater Finance Company against Lisa Rivera Torres on Nov. 9. 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-SC-061423-O was filed in the...
Court activity on Nov. 10: Synchrony Bank vs Michael Guzman

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Synchrony Bank against Michael Guzman on Nov. 10: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Caraballo, Tina L'. Case number 2021-SC-056363-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Oct. 6.
Case activity for Lake Sherwood Investment Partners LLLP vs Amber Russell on Nov. 9

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Lake Sherwood Investment Partners LLLP against Amber Russell and Howanique Howell on Nov. 9. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'Affidavit Of Non Military Service'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-014989-O...
Court activity on Nov. 10: Citibank, N.A. vs Day Littrell

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Citibank, N.A. against Day Littrell on Nov. 10: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Caraballo, Tina L'. Case number 2021-SC-056347-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Oct. 6.
Case activity for Altech Electric of Central Floria Inc. vs Capital Commerical Maintenance & Managment LLC on Nov. 9

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Altech Electric of Central Floria Inc. against Capital Commerical Maintenance & Managment LLC, Gaudy Lopez and Luis Lopez on Nov. 9. 'Notice To Appear||comments: All Handed To Pltf'. 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: All Handed...
CONGRESS & COURTS

