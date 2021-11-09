CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clean Speech Illinois Program Seeks To Teach Civil Discourse In A Time Of Polarization; ‘Our Whole Society Is At Stake’

By Jim Williams
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — The holidays are just a few weeks away, and some fear that a nice Thanksgiving meal could get ugly if a serving of politics is on the menu.

Masks, vaccines, elections; just three topics that easily can add unwanted drama to the dinner table.

Morning Insider Jim Williams tells us about one program that shows you how to keep your festive meal friendly.

They’re still in grade school, yet a group of pre-teens at Arie Crown Hebrew Day School are already taking  some wise words to heart.

“It shows us how our words are really important, and how they impact people for the good and for the bad,” said 7 th grader Rikki Finestone.

Especially in a polarized country, when adults at odds express their views with vitriol, even fists.

“I think our whole society is at stake. I really do,” said Rabbi Zev Kahn.

With so much at stake, he is trying to bring down the temperature in our public discourse and in our private conversations; conversations that could easily spin out of control, even at the family Thanksgiving dinner table.

“Our country is being torn apart by negative speech, especially on social media, and especially in the last couple of years,” he said.

Rabbi Kahn’s solution is called Clean Speech Illinois ; a program in print and online, showing us how speak to loved ones and strangers alike.

“If you are the host, and you can begin the meal, say ‘No, we’re starting a new Thanksgiving tradition. Everybody’s got a Thanksgiving tradition. We’re starting the Clean Speech Thanksgiving tradition at our family,’” he said.

Clean Speech Illinois has a workbook with 30 days of lessons toward respectful and civil speech but there are nuggets you can put to use now.

One tip: learn to be a better listener.

“If you rearrange the words ‘listen,’ it spells the word ‘silent,’” Kahn said.

The Clean Speech curriculum is taught at Arie Crown Hebrew Day School, at other schools, and in communities across the country.

“That can change the world and make the world a better place, and who doesn’t want to make the world a better place,” said Rabbi Yosef Cohen, an 8 th grade teacher at Arie Crown Hebrew Day School.

“It’s not about restricting speech. It’s about expanding our speech in enhancing our speech, allowing people who have disagreements to be able to disagree in a respectful way,” Kahn said.

Along with turkey and sweet potatoes, they’re hoping Clean Speech is added to the Thanksgiving menu.

The program has some other tips for a peaceful holiday: put a card on the table that says this will be a “clean speech dinner.” Change the subject if a discussion gets heated. Be prepared to bring other topics that will lead to a civil and respectful conversation.

Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
Reuters

CORRECTED-U.S. judge denies Trump emergency request for ruling on Jan. 6 investigation

(Corrects story to show that judge ruled only on emergency motion by Trump for expedited action, not on merits of Trump’s request) Nov 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected a request by former President Donald Trump for an immediate ruling on whether a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol can access some of his White House records.
POTUS
Fox News

Lara Trump: Kyle Rittenhouse coverage is why so many Americans don't trust mainstream media

Fox News contributor Lara Trump slammed the mainstream media over the coverage of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. On "Fox & Friends First," Lara Trump said far-left media outlets are hiding the truth about cases like Rittenhouse's in order to push their own narrative. She noted that these media outlets will "pay the price" as Americans' trust in media drops to an all-time low.
POTUS
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

What Kyle Rittenhouse's tears reveal about America

Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of "Stokely: A Life" and "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
PUBLIC SAFETY
