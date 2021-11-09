CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Acadian Slice joins Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen

By Raven Little, Gerald Gruenig
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zjYLX_0crA16EN00

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Acadian Slice’s Korey Champagne joined News 10’s Gerald Gruenig in the kitchen this morning at baker’s hours to show off some of the pies Acadian Slice is preparing for the holiday season.

The first pie built in the kitchen this morning was the holiday classic apple pie. Acadian Slice cooks and cores the apples and makes the pastry shells themselves, then finishes the pie off with a vanilla glaze.

Next in the kitchen was pecan pie. Topped with even more pecans and finished with a glaze, the pecan pie is Acadian Slice’s bestseller every year.

Acadiana Eats: Acadian Slice

Last but not least, a sweet potato pie was created. Pecans made a reappearance as a topping for this pie to give “that grandma’s sweet potato casserole feel.” When it comes out the oven, it is topped with marshmallow meringue.

Then it’s time to dig in!

Acadian Slice is now taking Thanksgiving orders. They also sell sweet and savory pastries at the Lafayette Farmers & Artesian market.

To contact, visit Acadian Slice’s website , Facebook , or call (985)-835-6577.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

It started with dinner, a card game, and a bag of cracklins. 36 years later, Port Barre still celebrates with purpose

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — Cracklin fans are descending on Port Barre for the 35th annual Cracklin Festival this weekend. The event has changed in size over years, but the purpose has never changed. News 10 spoke to members of the Port Barre Lions Club who were youngsters at the first Cracklin Festival. Their fathers invented it, and […]
PORT BARRE, LA
KLFY News 10

Acadiana Eats- Tboy’s Boudin & the Superette in Eunice

This week on Acadiana Eats, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig makes a stop at Tboy’s Boudin & the Superette in Eunice for some tradition Boudin. The Superette in Eunice Items featured on Acadiana Eats- traditional boudin Address- 1230 W Laurel Ave #4010, Eunice, LA 70535 Phone Number- (337) 546-6042 Tboy’s Boudin in Eunice Item featured […]
EUNICE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Lafayette, LA
Food & Drinks
City
Baker, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
KLFY News 10

St. Landry Parish supermarket survives, “thrives” during a global pandemic

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Bourque’s Supermarket in Port Barre has seen three generations of owners, numerous hurricanes, and the latest, a global pandemic. However, owners tells me they took quick action, causing the store to survive COVID-19, almost thriving during the shutdown. Owner Shannon Bourque says, “We just got through it and we’re doing […]
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
660K+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy