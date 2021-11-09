WATCH: Thief fires gun in Bronx barbershop during robbery, flees on moped with $10K

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD released a video of an armed man who opened fire inside a Bronx barbershop during a robbery over the weekend, according to authorities.

Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 6, the suspect entered a barbershop located at 926 East Tremont Avenue in West Farms, produced a handgun, and demanded jewelry from a 30-year-old male employee of the barbershop.

Officials said the employee, who was sitting in a chair at the time of the incident had posted a chain and a bracelet online for sale at the price of $13,000.

The suspect then fired a round from the handgun that struck the ceiling.

Another male employee of the barbershop then surrendered an envelope containing $10,000 in cash to the gunman, who then exited the business and fled on a moped on East Tremont Avenue towards Vyse Avenue, the NYPD said.

The victim retained the jewelry, and police reported that there were no injuries as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).