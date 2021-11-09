CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

WATCH: Thief fires gun in Bronx barbershop during robbery, flees on moped with $10K

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G2cRq_0crA14Sv00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD released a video of an armed man who opened fire inside a Bronx barbershop during a robbery over the weekend, according to authorities.

Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 6, the suspect entered a barbershop located at 926 East Tremont Avenue in West Farms, produced a handgun, and demanded jewelry from a 30-year-old male employee of the barbershop.

Officials said the employee, who was sitting in a chair at the time of the incident had posted a chain and a bracelet online for sale at the price of $13,000.

The suspect then fired a round from the handgun that struck the ceiling.

Another male employee of the barbershop then surrendered an envelope containing $10,000 in cash to the gunman, who then exited the business and fled on a moped on East Tremont Avenue towards Vyse Avenue, the NYPD said.

The victim retained the jewelry, and police reported that there were no injuries as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Bronx#Nypd#Barbershop#Moped#Crime Stoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy