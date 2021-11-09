Off-duty NYPD sergeant charged in reported shooting at Queens karaoke bar

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An off-duty NYPD sergeant was charged after reportedly firing a gun during a dispute in a Queens karaoke bar early Monday morning.

Raymond Wong, 45, faces charges of two counts of assault following his arrest Monday, police said.

Wong has also been suspended without pay for 30 days, WABC reported.

Three other men also face charges in connection with the incident, according to the report.

The New York Post reported Monday that the sergeant was at the Viva KTV karaoke bar in Flushing around 5 a.m. when someone inside informed him that three men at the bar weren’t tipping their bartenders.

The officer, an apparent regular at the Prince Street bar, confronted the men and asked them to hand over some tips to the staff — but the altercation then turned physical, according to the outlet.

As the sergeant was getting beaten, he reportedly pulled out his gun and fired at least three times. No one was injured by the gunfire, sources told the Post.

The officer had to be transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to the report.

The NYPD did not confirm or deny the details in the Post report and said in an email only that "the incident is under internal review."