Long Island Bank Robber Makes Off With Cash, Eludes Capture

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help locating a suspect who allegedly robbed a Sterling National Bank.

The robbery took place around 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 8 in Merrick said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, a man entered the Sterling National Bank, located at 2090 Merrick Road, approached a teller, and handed a note demanding money.

The teller surrendered an undisclosed amount of cash and the man fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as being a Black male, approximately 6-feet tall with an average build.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

