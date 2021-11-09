CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Long Island Bank Robber Makes Off With Cash, Eludes Capture

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgdi8_0crA0xWU00

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help locating a suspect who allegedly robbed a Sterling National Bank.

The robbery took place around 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 8 in Merrick said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, a man entered the Sterling National Bank, located at 2090 Merrick Road, approached a teller, and handed a note demanding money.

The teller surrendered an undisclosed amount of cash and the man fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as being a Black male, approximately 6-feet tall with an average build.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Bank Robbery#Robber#Crime Stoppers
Daily Voice

ID Released For Man Found Dead On Long Island Roadway

The identity has been released of a man who was found dead on a Long Island roadway.Officers responded to a 911 call for a man lying in the street in Uniondale at Alexander Avenue and Lee Road at around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.  Upon police arrival, the man was pronounced dead by a Nassau Coun…
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Paterson PD: Detectives Disarm Combative Heroin Dealer, 18

An 18-year-old drug dealer carrying a gun loaded with hollow-point bullets fought with Paterson police detectives who disarmed and arrested him, authorities said.The investigators were working a neighborhood "hot spot" detail on North 10th Street -- aimed at disrupting open-air drug dealing and ot…
PATERSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
159K+
Followers
30K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy