ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Digital ID Verification Startup Socure Valued at $4.5 Billion in Latest Funding

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

(Reuters) -Socure said on Tuesday it had raised $450 million from investors led by Accel and T. Rowe Price, making it one of the most valued ventures in the digital verification sector at $4.5 billion amid a boom in the online security space. Socure's growth has surged during the...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
techstartups.com

Brazil’s fintech startup CloudWalk reaches unicorn status with $2.15 billion valuation after raising $150M funding led by Coatue

CloudWalk, a fintech startup that is democratizing the payments industry in Brazil, has raised $150 million in funding led by Coatue, an investment firm focused on companies in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. The latest round brings the company valuation to $2.15 billion, making the 8-year-old startup a member of the highly coveted unicorn club.
ECONOMY
NBC Miami

Text-Checking Software Maker Grammarly Is Worth $13 Billion in Latest Funding Round

Around 30 million people use Grammarly each day. The start-up doesn't see a direct competitor, although Microsoft offers some similar capabilities. Grammarly, a start-up whose software highlights issues as people write in its web app and other programs, said Wednesday that it sports a $13 billion valuation after taking on $200 million in new funding from Baillie Gifford, General Catalyst, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock and other investors.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Bain Capital Ventures#Latest Funding#Reuters#Accel#T Rowe Price#Forgerock Inc#Okta Inc#Draftkings Inc#Fintech#Chime#Tiger Global#Commerce Ventures#Scale Venture Partners#Sorenson Ventures#Citi Ventures#Capital One Ventures#Mvb Bank
US News and World Report

China's Embattled Huarong Secures $6.5 Billion Investment

(Reuters) - Chinese state-owned asset manager China Huarong Asset Management said on Wednesday it will receive fresh capital worth 42 billion yuan ($6.59 billion) from a state consortium led by Citic Group as part of a restructuring plan. Huarong intends to issue a maximum of 39.22 billion domestic shares and...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Royal Mail Delivers $540 Million Boost for Investors as Parcels Boom

(Reuters) -Britain's Royal Mail announced a surprise 400 million pounds ($540 million) for shareholders on Thursday, as a booming parcels business helped it offset cost pressures to deliver higher half-year profits. Shares in the company, one of the world's oldest postal firms, rose more than 5% as it outlined plans...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Drugmaker Sanofi Invests $180 Million in French AI Startup Owkin

PARIS (Reuters) - Drugmaker Sanofi is investing $180 million in French startup Owkin, whose predictive algorithms aim to improve the research and development of new cures against cancer, the Paris-based group said on Thursday. The deal gives Sanofi a stake between 10 and 15% in Owkin, company co-founder and CEO...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
DraftKings
MarketWatch

Partners Group buys U.S. HVAC company DiversiTech at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion

Partners Group Holding AG said Wednesday it agreed to buy DiversiTech - a Georgia-based manufacturer and supplier of parts and accessories for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - from Permira at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. Permira and management will remain minority investors in the company, which was founded in 1971 and based near Atlanta. DiversiTech employs 1,250 people at 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Partners Group said it plans to accelerating new product development, expand through mergers and acquisitions and boost internal manufacturing capabilities. Partners Group managing director Andrew Oliver led the deal. Shares of Partners Group rose 0.7%.
BUSINESS
CIO

Differentiating digital value in the manufacturing sector

Distributed control systems have come a long way from their humble beginnings in the 1960s. What originally began as basic device monitors have since evolved into slick, end-to-end manufacturing production systems. But many of today’s legacy systems, which exist in plants all over the world, are yet to take advantage...
TECHNOLOGY
Government Technology

Digital ID Firm Socure Raises $450M as It Targets Government

Digital ID verification provider Socure, which recently expanded into government, has raised $450 million in a new funding round. The software provider said that its valuation has hit $4.5 billion. The new capital follows by seven months a $100 million Series D funding round that gave the company a $1.3...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Private fintech company Upgrade nearly doubles valuation to $6 billion in four months

Upgrade Inc. said Tuesday it raised a $280 million Series F round of financing led by Coatue Management and DST Global at a $6 billion valuation for the credit card company. The capital comes after Upgrade drew a valuation of $3.325 billion in August when it announced a $105 million Series E round. Along with Coatue Management and DST Global, other Series F investors in Upgrade Inc. include Dragoneer Investment Group and existing investors Gopher Asset Management, G-Squared, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Old Well Partners, Ribbit Capital, Sands Capital, Ventura Capital and Vy Capital. Upgrade co-founder and CEO Renaud Laplanche led the deal. Philippe Laffont, frounder and CEO of Coatue Management, said Upgrade "is an exciting example of a credit-led neobank."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
aithority.com

Virtual Reality Startup HIKKY Raises 6.5 Billion Yen In Series A Funding Round

Funding will go towards developing the open metaverse and international business expansion. Virtual reality (VR) startup and organizers of the largest VR event in the world HIKKY Co., Ltd. announced that they have raised 6.5 billion yen ($57 million) in an initial stage of their Series A funding round. They are considering an additional funding stage this round and plan to maintain autonomy following this funding.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Socure raises $450M to strengthen its online identity verification solutions

Socure announced its significantly oversubscribed $450M round at a $4.5B valuation from a number of the world’s best growth equity and public market investors. The company achieved a $4.5B valuation just seven months after its $1.3B Series D, on the back of 500% year-over-year bookings growth and nearly $1B of investment demand, earning Socure the highest valuation for any private company in the identity verification space.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Socure leads digital ID peers with $450 million raise

Socure raised $450 million after securing clients at a record pace in fast-growing sectors. The digitization of financial services over the past year is where Socure truly found success. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Fintech industry. Learn more about becoming a client.
MARKETS
pymnts

Socure Raises $450M at $4.5B Valuation in Oversubscribed Series E

Digital identity verification and fraud platform Socure raised $450 million in an oversubscribed Series E funding round that puts its valuation at $4.5 billion, the company announced Tuesday (Nov. 9). The round was led by Accel and T. Rowe Price Associates, with participation from new investors Bain Capital Ventures and...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Enterprise Automation Software Firm Workato Valued at $5.7 Billion in Latest Funding

(Reuters) - Workato, an enterprise software company that offers an automation platform for businesses, has more than tripled its valuation to $5.7 billion after its latest funding round. The company said on Wednesday it had raised $200 million in a funding round led by technology-focused venture capital firm Battery Ventures....
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy