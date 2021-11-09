ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Free gas offered to veterans, military members this week

By Brittney Donovan
FOX 5 San Diego
 9 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A local car dealership group is honoring military members and veterans with free gas at several locations this week.

San Diego Honda Dealers said veterans and active military with a valid ID, along with Honda drivers, can get free gas at two sites through 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The free gas is first come, first served and will be offered to military members and Honda drivers on Wednesday and Thursday as well, with locations to be announced day-of.

Tuesday’s locations include:

  • 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mobil, 4404 Ingraham St, San Diego, CA 92109
  • 1-2 p.m. ARCO, 2404 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104

The giveaway aims to honor the sacrifice of men and women who serve in the U.S. military leading up to Veterans Day. Restaurants, stores and other establishments across the country plan to offer special discounts and free meals for veterans and military members .

