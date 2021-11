SOUTH BEND - Bryan Ritchie recently announced that he is leaving his role leading the IDEA Center at the University of Notre Dame. We now know where he is going. On Inside INdiana Business television, Ritchie said he will be the new chief executive officer at Plymouth-based SIMBA Chain, a blockchain technology company and one of the startups produced by the IDEA Center. “If you think about the picks and shovels of the block chain revolution, the web 3.0, I think SIMBA is going to lead that,” said Ritchie, who will be transitioning to the new role soon.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO