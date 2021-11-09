Florida Woman Scratches Off A $1,000,000 Win After Trip To Winn Dixie

The Florida Lottery announced that Vicki Collins, of Treasure Island, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

Collins purchased her winning ticket from Winn-Dixie, located at 1049 62nd Avenue in St. Petersburg. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME game launched in January and features more than $199 million in cash prizes, including 24 top prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.97.

Players can also enter non-winning GOLD RUSH SUPREME tickets into the Gold Rush Supreme Bonus Play Promotion!

In each of the eight drawings, one player will win a growing jackpot prize starting at $10,000, five players will each win $5,000, 15 players will each win $1,000, and 20 players will each win $500.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon