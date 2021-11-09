CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Woman Scratches Off A $1,000,000 Win After Trip To Winn Dixie

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dur6D_0crA0YeR00

The Florida Lottery announced that Vicki Collins, of Treasure Island, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

Collins purchased her winning ticket from Winn-Dixie, located at 1049 62nd Avenue in St. Petersburg. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME game launched in January and features more than $199 million in cash prizes, including 24 top prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.97.

Players can also enter non-winning GOLD RUSH SUPREME tickets into the Gold Rush Supreme Bonus Play Promotion!

In each of the eight drawings, one player will win a growing jackpot prize starting at $10,000, five players will each win $5,000, 15 players will each win $1,000, and 20 players will each win $500.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

