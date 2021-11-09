CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dean Stockwell, 'Quantum Leap' star, dies at 85

By George Pennacchio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- Dean Stockwell, the Oscar-nominated actor whose career in film and TV spanned more than 70 years, has died at the age of 85. Stockwell, known for his roles in "Quantum Leap" and "Married...

