Dean Stockwell, 'Quantum Leap' star, dies at 85

Richard “Dick” Evans, who was a staple of 1960s and ’70s television, died on October 2 of cancer, his family announced today. He was 86.
In his 40-year career, Evans played opposite Mia Farrow as a series regular on Peyton Place, acted opposite George C. Scott in Islands in the Stream and starred in Jack L. Warner’s final movie, Dirty Little Billy.
And he was ubiquitous on dozens of classic shows such as Star Trek, Gunsmoke, S.W.A.T., Bonanza, The Mod Squad, Quincy ME, The A-Team, Hart to Hart, Gunsmoke and Lou Grant.
