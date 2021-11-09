Another One Of America’s Iconic Gunmakers Is Leaving Its Historic Home In The North For Georgia – And Freedom

Another gunmaker is abandoning liberaldom for freedom.

Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Monday that Remington Firearms, America’s oldest gun manufacturer, was moving to his state from upstate New York.

Remington, according to Kemp, will also invest $100 million in the move. The company is shifting its global headquarters to Georgia as well as building a new, state-of-the-art plant and a “world-class research and development center,” according to Kemp.

The relocation will create nearly 900 new jobs over the next five years.

“Georgia’s firearms industry is responsible for thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of investment in our communities. I am a proud owner of some of Remington’s first-class product, and now, I am excited to welcome them to their new home in the Peach State,” Kemp said in a statement.

“As yet another big manufacturing win for our state, I look forward to seeing the oldest firearms manufacturer in America thrive in Georgia’s pro-business environment.”

Remington CEO Ken D’Arcy said, “We are very excited to come to Georgia, a state that not only welcomes business but enthusiastically supports and welcomes companies in the firearms industry.”

“Between the support we’ve received from the state and from Scott Malone and Kelley Bush of the City of LaGrange Economic Development Authority, we cannot wait to expand our company in Georgia. Everyone involved in this process has shown how important business is to the state and how welcoming they are to all business, including the firearms industry.”

Remington is the second prominent firearms manufacturer to exit a liberal, anti-Second Amendment state for greener pastures of a red state.

As The Free Press reported last month, Smith & Wesson announced that it is leaving Springfield, Massachusetts, where the company was founded in 1852, to relocate its headquarters and “significant elements” of its operation to Maryville, Tennessee, in 2023.

Explaining the move, CEO Mark Smith noted that gun-control bills being proposed in Massachusetts “would prevent Smith & Wesson from manufacturing firearms that are legal in almost every state in America and that are safely used by tens of millions of law-abiding citizens every day exercising their Constitutional 2nd Amendment rights, protecting themselves and their families, and enjoying the shooting sports.”

