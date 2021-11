Most crypto investors know Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is the leader in the cryptocurrency space, and will likely be for some time. However, there's a growing consensus that the rise of Bitcoin ETFs and institutional money flows could further this argument moving forward. Fool.com contributor Chris MacDonald discusses this very topic with The Motley Fool's Eric Bleeker on this episode of "The Crypto Show" from Backstage Pass, recorded on Oct. 20.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO